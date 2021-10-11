Germany Data Center Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Impact Analysis, and Forecast till 2027

The Germany data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018−2024. Equinix, Interxion, NetSuite, Cornnerstone, T-systems, and Landschaftsverband Rheinland Infocom are the prominent investors/vendors in the Germany data center market. The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Germany. The GDPR increased market growth for data centers in Germany by10% in 2018.

Increased digital economy initiatives along with high industrial tech spend, growth in smart cities initiatives, which is leading to increased edge datacenter deployment, and the procurement of renewable energy to reduce electricity are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Germany. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Germany data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the datacenter investment in Germany in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Germany data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Frankfurt

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Germany data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Germany data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.

Table of Conent

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Datacenter Investment in Germany

3. Investment Opportunities in Germany

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

