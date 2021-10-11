Fantasy Sports Market | Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Development, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Fantasy Sports Market Report

The global fantasy sports market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 14% during 2020–2026.

Digitalization is an essential factor that is driving the growth of the fantasy sports market. Consumers are currently connected with the outer world via digital mediums. An increase in smartphone use is a significant factor influencing the market across the globe. The global vendors prefer selling products/services via apps and online websites. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the rapid growth in the number of gamers. Online gaming platforms have become one of the most used mediums for entertainment during lockdowns and restrictions. With respect to COVID-19 regulations, real-time sports events have witnessed a halt for few months, which affected the market negatively. However, vendors have come out with new versions, which boost engagements among audiences and provide the experience of leagues and clubs. Daily fantasy sports (DFS) have pushed vendors to focus on this attractive sports segment that draws large audiences. With more than 60 million players/users currently active in the US, the DFS model sets to grow significantly during the forecast period. Also, technological advances such as the combination of analytics and blockchain could completely disrupt the way the industry operates. With advertising monitoring, digital spending, technical upgrades, and online customer surveys growing, the fantasy sports market share is likely to observe promising growth during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• CBS Corporation

• DraftKings

• FanDuel

• Yahoo

• ESPN

The study considers the fantasy sports market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global fantasy football industry worth is expected to cross over USD 1 billion by 2026. Over 70% of players engage in contests in North America. Fantasy sports have raised the popularity of football considerably over the past few years. Although many experts believe that the sport has been widely popular before the arrival of fantasy sports, its popularity has touched new heights with the growing popularity of fantasy sports. Vendors can consider targeting the large fan base in the segment via interactive and innovative offerings, thereby maximizing their profits significantly. The global fantasy soccer market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2020–2026. Soccer is more prevalent in Europe than in North America, with Latin America and APAC following the suit.

The global fantasy sports market is a male-dominated industry, and the male segment expects to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2020 to 2026. North America accounts for the largest share of the male component, which is likely to witness an incremental revenue of over USD 589 million during the forecast period. Although slowly, considerable transformations have taken place, the substantial prevalence of male users of fantasy sports is to stay for some time. With more than 60% of male users active on daily fantasy sports platforms across the US, the prospects for this end-user segment remain highly optimistic.

The application-based fantasy sports market share expects to grow at a CAGR of 14%, recording an absolute growth of over 119% from 2020 to 2026. Application-based fantasy sports are increasing across the regions with the increasing penetration of smartphones and easy accessibility of application-based online games. North America is likely to observe an incremental revenue of USD 484 million between 2020 and 2026. APAC expects to reach over USD 60 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx.14%.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the fantasy sports market?

2. What is the most popular fantasy sport?

3. What was the revenue share of fantasy football in 2020?

4. What is the growth of the US fantasy sports market?

5. Which region has the largest market share in the fantasy sports market?

6. Which top companies hold the market share in the global fantasy sports market?

