Smart Coatings Market Growth, Industry, Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast 2020-2027

The global smart coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2020–2026.

APAC expects to witness the highest incremental growth of over 178% during 2020–2026. The availability of inexpensive labor and the easy accessibility of raw materials have shifted the attention of global automotive manufacturers toward the region, which indirectly influence the smart coatings market share. Marine, consumer electronics, and automotive industries are driving the demand from China. China accounts for approximately 90% of shipbuilding activities globally; hence the demand for anti-fouling and anti-corrosive coatings is expected to be reasonably high. Owing to rapid industrialization and foreign investments, China expects to be the significant growth driver in the region. However, the APAC infrastructure sector, which has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has witnessed unprecedented disruptions, leading to the decline in the development of major infrastructure and construction activities. Owing to the pandemic, the government has mandated lockdowns that have further slowed down the development of infrastructure and construction projects. However, construction and infrastructure activities are likely to increase in India and China from mid-2021, thereby offering an impetus to the smart coating market.

The study considers the global smart coating market‘s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Global Smart Coatings Market Segmentation

The global smart coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by layer, function type, end-user, geography. The global single-layer smart coatings market expects to reach over USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. These are widely used in the automotive and aerospace industries. Single-layer anti-reflective coatings are one of the key factors for developing the efficiency of solar cells. Hence, the increasing application of solar cells for the production of electric current is likely to increase the usage of single-layer technology.

Self-cleaning and antimicrobial sectors are likely to grow at CAGRs of over 19% during 2020–2026. Several industries widely adopt smart self-cleaning coatings to improve the usability and functionality of materials. These are applied on solar panels, glass windows, stain-resistant textiles, corrosion prevention, and anti-biofouling surfaces to ease the cleaning process. Self-cleaning surfaces are extremely water repellent, which increases the lifespan of several metals. Advances in nanotechnology have led to the development of high resilient surfaces, which are resistant to wear and tear and can be used in a wide range of applications. Antimicrobial coatings prevent the growth of pathogens, bacteria, and microbes. A rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the demand for antimicrobial in several end-user industries such as healthcare institutions, industrial buildings, and the packaging industry. Advanced research and innovations are likely to develop safe, effective, and innovative smart antimicrobial products. The demand for antimicrobial medical coatings is growing from North America and Europe due to growth in HAIs.

The APAC region accounted for the largest market for smart coatings, contributing over 46% to the global market. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the market in the region. China accounted for over 27% by value, followed by India and Japan with a revenue share of over 20% and 12%, respectively. The increase in construction, marine, and defense industries investment is a major factor for the high demand for smart coatings in China. The increasing need for energy and maintenance of transportation also fuel the growth of smart coatings in the country. Strong economic growth, coupled with growing construction activities and increasing disposable income, has primarily supported market growth in the region. APAC is also the largest construction industry and will continue to dominate the industry during the forecast period. However, the growth in construction activities declined in H1 2020, mainly due to the slowdown of construction in China and other key Asian countries, which was further worsened due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in the region’s fast-growing economies.

