Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

The Global Handheld Backscatter X-ray Devices Market was valued at USD 5.3 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 64.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2020 to 2025. Handheld Backscatter X-ray is an advanced X-ray imaging technology. The trend of miniaturization of devices and ease to use has led to the development of handheld variants. These variants, though, are required to possess capabilities on-par or sometimes even sophisticated than the fixed ones. The ability to shrink the X-ray tube has been one of the primary drivers to achieve the development of handheld devices in this domain.​

– The increasing need for highly efficient and easy-to-use scanning systems​ is driving the market. Vehicles to screen for the detection of drugs, IEDs, to name a few, are being increasingly used across the world to smuggle in a country or region. Therefore, increased need for providing X-ray images from backscatter to detect organic-based threat materials as well, in addition to metal (lead detection), in passenger vehicles, public events, and borders are gaining traction.

– The backscatter-images offers additional structures, which were otherwise indistinguishable on conventional X-ray images. The high-efficiency requirement among such handhelds depends on its usage.

Key Market Trends

Customs and Border Protection Accounts for Significant Market Share

– The custom and border protection (CBP) organizations are some of the prominent end-users of handheld backscatter X-ray devices. ​The increasing occurrence of drugs, currency, explosives, arms, ammunition, and illicit trading of endangered species specimens, among other materials, is increasing worldwide. It is essential to look out for unreachable areas to scan or scrutinize the vehicle to stop this trading. Thus, handheld backscatter X-ray devices play a crucial role in identifying these vehicles to prevent these trades and improve national security.​

– Given the scale of illicit occurrences, the North American region exhibits significant backscatter technology deployments specific to this application. According to the US CBP, total enforcement actions held by the agency in Fiscal 2019 were 1,148,024. During the same period, USD 68,879,080 was seized at the US border, alone.

– The majority of narcotics make their way into the United States through its ports of entry. In 2018, 90% of the heroin, 88% of cocaine, 87% of methamphetamine, and 80% of fentanyl seized by officials were smuggled through legal crossings in the country. The regional government is increasingly relying on X-ray technology to detect such illegal drugs at these ports of entry.

– According to Drug Enforcement Administration, most fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine are trafficked across the Southwest border in the United States. But it scans only 2% of all private passenger vehicles and 16% of commercial vehicles at land borders.​

– Also, according to the US CBP, recently, it busted a drug racket. A passenger vehicle was packed with 134 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of heroin, and 4.94 pounds of fentanyl using the backscatter image technology.​

Asia-Pacific to Hold Significant Market Growth

– The region houses Nutech as the leading manufacturer for the production of Handheld backscatter. However, with the region’s increased investments in technology and public safety, the adoption of the same has significant potential.​

– For instance, Backscatter X-Ray Device acquired through the APSP is being used by Thai Customs to detect SALW in the country. As per Illicit Trade Report 2018, Small Arms And Light Weapons (SLAW) activities conducted by the WCO fell under the auspices of the Asia Pacific Security Project, which provided countries in the Asia Pacific region with SALW training activities. ​

