Cognitive Data Management Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players

The Cognitive Data Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. An acceleration in the usage of IoT-based devices, an escalation in the volume of complex data, and the growth of advanced technology such as AI have led to the enhanced adoption of cognitive data management across the globe. A recent survey by Infosys Limited found that AI and Cognitive Data Management are part of a real-world technology wave that shows tangible business results. According to the study, 86% of organizations have “middle” or “late-stage” AI deployments, and view it as a critical technology for future business initiatives. Nearly 75% also stated that AI is already helping to transform the way their organizations do business.

– The accelerated adoption of automation and cloud technologies across companies and businesses resulted in colossal data generation and cloud data traffic. Hence, it stoked the growth of data management software, which in turn has boosted the demand for the cognitive data management market. And over 90% of firms using the cloud as part of their businesses stated that the amount of internet traffic has been growing exponentially.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecommunication Segment to Grow Significantly

– The swiftly growing adoption of big data and cloud computing has caused Cognitive Data Management more accessible and provides reliable results to several end-user industries at large, including the IT and Telecommunication sector, which is anticipated to see enhanced adoption of these solutions during the forecast period.

– With natural language processing (NLP) systems, data mining, and other characters of machine learning technologies, which is applied to discover essential insights from the unstructured data, the IT and Telecommunication sector is anticipated to create a heightened demand for these solutions.

– Furthermore, the volume of big data in data storage centers is on rapid development, and its complexity leads to the selection of cognitive services. It provides the company the accurate information to sharpen and stimulate business decision making. According to Cisco Systems Inc., this volume has touched 124 Exabytes in 2018 and is estimated to make 403 Exabytes by 2021.

– Machine assets are creating a large amount of data having the potential for exceptional business value. Companies are also leveraging cognitive machine learning to bring out predictive maintenance to extricate that value from a lake of data.

– Several IT and telecommunication firms are embracing cognitive services to develop customer engagement, gain a competitive edge, and optimize operations over others. For instance, in late 2018, Du, a telecommunication company in UAE, collaborated with Mircosoft for cognitive services across all of their contemporary touchpoints and digital channels.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America supposed to occupy the highest market share in the cognitive data management market. Several determinants anticipated adding to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the expanding investments in cognitive technologies by several players, growing advancements in infrastructure, increasing adoption and government assistance toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing digital transformation, and rising IT budgets.

– Moreover, regulations, changing technology, and client expectations are transforming financial services forcing financial institutions to be extra agile and accessible while keeping tight data privacy and security. It has led to the collaboration of many BFSI companies with IT service and solution providers.

