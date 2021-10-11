Low Temperature Coatings Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth

The global low temperature coatings market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is increase in energy savings due to reduction in cure temperatures.

– Unsuitability in thin coating applications is likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Increasing usage in temperature-sensitive components are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, the coatings are used in automotive plastic parts, heavy-duty trucks and other OEMs. Moreover, advent of electric vehicle, which needs energy efficient methods to improve its popularity is also in need of these coatings, to reduce co2 emission caused by other coatings.

– In 2019, the automotive production witnessed a decline owing to trade war pf US-China and other political reasons. This is expected to continue in the first half of 2020, owing to the weak sales in second half of 2019. However, the automotive industry is likely to recover by the end of 2020.

– In addition, the development of electric vehicles may continue to gain momentum in the upcoming years especially in Europe, China. and United States, where many government programs are promoting a move away from fossil fuels owing to the various environmental concerns.

– Owing to all these factors, the market for low temperature coatings is likely to grow across the world during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

– In China, the government spending has been increasing, in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country’s automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

