Passive Electronic Components Market Key Insights Based on Product Type

The passive electronic components market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The increasing adoption of digitalization and coupled with increased connectivity and mobility demand is further increasing the complexity of electronics. This is accelerating the demand for passive components in the electronics.

– Inductors are also experiencing steady growth due to the increasing number of product launches and developments in the consumer electronics sector. The growing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics globally, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, and others, is majorly driving the demand for inductors.

– Furthermore, market players are viewing R&D investments as an important step in technology innovation and new product development. For instance, in December 2019, the manufacturing facility of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. in Italy was granted the industrialization of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The investment was made for the SINERGY project (power Semiconductor for INtegrated ENERGY distribution), which will be focused on emerging applications for private and public sustainable mobility, the production of energy from renewable sources, and the efficient conversion of energy.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90368

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry Expected to Show Significant Adoption

– The automotive electronics are electronic systems used in road vehicles (ignition, radio, telematics, engine management, and in-car entertainment systems, among others). The automotive market is fast emerging to be the most profitable, with increasing opportunities for product innovation. With the increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, the need for passive electronic components is on the rise.

– Furthermore, owing to emission and energy concerns, electric vehicles have gained significant prominence. Even with a minor role of capacitors in micro to mild hybrid cars, energy savings can add up to 15%. In contrast, for more significant functions, such as energy storage systems in electrical trams, trains, and subways, energy savings can add up to 25% of the electricity used. Therefore, these factors are motivating automotive vendors to invest in the market studied.

– In March 2020, KEMET Corporation launched new metal composite power inductors, which are ideal for the increasing demands of the automotive market. These new inductors are used in DC to DC switching power supplies, which play an essential role in the growing electrification of modern vehicles.

– Also, resistors are ideal for automotive technicians for diagnosing and testing sensors and monitored circuits. For instance, in March 2020, KOA planned to introduce a new range of wire wound and metal oxide high-power resistors in a ceramic case, which will be dedicatedly used for automotive pre-charge/discharge applications.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market studies in the forecast period, owing to the presence of several market players, such as Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, and Yageo Corporation, in the region.

– Also, several technological advancements, such as the exponential growth of smartphones in the region, coupled with the number of smartphone users in the countries has been growing, which is poised to drive the market studied in this region.

Request For Full Report >> Passive Electronic Components Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Passive Electronic Components Market

Europe and MENA Pulp Market

Debt Collection Software Market

Crowdfunding Market

Low Code Development Platform Market

Occupant Classification Systems Market

Zero Trust Security Market

Australia Emergency Lighting Market

Disinfectant Robot Market

Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market