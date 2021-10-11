Asia Industry 4.0 Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate

The Asian industry 4.0 market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Digitization and industry 4.0 revolution are acting as catalysts for the growth of automation among manufacturing industries, by using smarter and automated solutions, such as robotics and control systems, that enhances the performance metrics of the production processes.

– Asia has been an early adopter of technological advancements, mentioned above. The market in these developing economies poses a key advantage in implementing industrial automation since they are not tormented by rebuilding legacy automation systems and machine investments.​

– With IoT at the center of new technological approaches for development, production, and the entire logistics chain, it drove the country’s adoption of industrial automation. For instance, according to the Chinese government, Industrial IoT (IIoT) is expected to grow, accounting for around USD 65 billion by 2020. These goals have been attributed by enabling companies to draw up medium and long-term strategic plans to embrace the advantages of industry 4.0.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturing Industry Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The manufacturing industry is one of the most significant contributors to the economy of Asia-Pacific and is currently undergoing a rapid digital transformation. Low-end global manufacturing firms are increasingly moving their operations to Southeast Asia to cut costs due to inexpensive workforce availability.

– Industrial IoT (IIoT) is being adopted significantly in the region in the manufacturing industry. As per the CIC estimates, IIoT in China was approximately CNY 115.7 billion in 2014, which accounted for roughly an 18% share of the global IIoT, and is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020. Further, computer and network technologies, such as cloud computing and mobile computing, are also being implemented in these systems, which is expected to boost the adoption of industry 4.0 in the country.

– Furthermore, in India, the manufacturing industry has gradually emerged as one of the high-growth sectors. ‘Make in India’ program places India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and provides global recognition to the Indian economy. Also, India is poised to become the fifth-largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of 2020. Moreover, manufacturing giants, such as GE, Siemens, HTC, Toshiba, and Boeing, have either set up or are in the process of setting up manufacturing plants in India. These trends are expected to boost the adoption of industry 4.0 in their plants in the future.

– The trend is also augmented by the recent investment of more than JPY 30 billion by Mitsubishi to increase the output of its factory automation system products to meet growing demand. Further, the company also plans to establish a new plant near its existing facility in Aichi Prefecture and rebuilding an existing plant in Nagoya to bolster production capacity. Similar initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the region’s manufacturing industry.

Japan Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– In Asia-Pacific, Japan has been at the forefront of transforming into an automated industrial economy, and the country is adopting industry 4.0 faster. The country has emerged as a manufacturing hub for factory automation products and supplies it to other regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

– Presence of multiple automobile manufacturers, electronic product manufacturing industry, food processing industry makes Japan an important market in this region. Japan, with its highly-developed robotic sector and automation technologies, can be regarded as one of the global leaders in the employment of robotics and automation in the production processes.

