Banking Maintenance Support & Services Market New Innovations Trends, Research

The Banking Maintenance Support and Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The major factor driving the market growth is the massive growth in population amongst the emerging economies and the increasing focus on optimizing the customer’s in-branch experience.

– These services help the banks reduce their operating and overhead costs, and reduce the downtime significantly. Companies offer solutions and assisted services that optimize the cash processes across the entire branch. These services and solutions automate cash handling and processing, which in turn improves efficiency, reduces costs, and helps the bank utilize the workforce to focus on maximizing customer experience and other important tasks effectively.

– During the Covid-19 pandemic, several businesses and organizations were forced to temporarily shut down operations due to several lockdown and quarantine restrictions imposed across the globe. However, the banking industry was still operating, which further necessitated the demand for maintenance services in the branches, maintaining the health and safety of employees, and preventing viruses from visiting the banks. For instance, BS/2, a maintenance service provider, provided full maintenance service for banking equipment even during the imposition of quarantine rules.

Key Market Trends

Hardware Support Expected to Exhibit Significant Market Share

– The major challenge faced by the BFSI industry is to enhance the customer experience at the bank branches and eliminate the long time spent in queues. For this, several banks are making efforts to automate several tasks by deploying self-service devices such as ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Banking Kiosks, Digital Signage Systems, and many more.

– Such devices foster ease in performing several banking activities, such as balance inquiry, money transfer, cheque deposit, cash withdrawal, and many more. These devices the bankers to eliminate long queues at the branches and reducing the wait times while increasing their efficiency in managing their customers.

– For instance, CashLink Global Systems’ ATM Service business provides several solutions to its customers, such as ATM Installation and De-Installation, Relocation, Transportation, Handling, Testing, Commissioning, Operational Training, and SLM.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by various banks and financial service organizations to enhance their market presence. Several banking institutions in the region are increasingly adopting maintenance, repair, support, and services for their organizations to augment their ability to enhance the customer experience.

