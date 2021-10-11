India BOPP Films Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience

The Indian BOPP films market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market trend is predicted to gain traction in the anticipated years due to the fact that BOPP films are more flexible and enable faster packaging with advanced sealing properties, compared to other packaging materials. This has pushed manufacturers to come up with new techniques pertaining to the manufacturing of BOPP films to serve the demand of various industries.

– BOPP films offer excellent moisture barrier, and the metalized variant provides a better oxygen barrier. These properties of BOPP films play a crucial role in food packaging to extend the shelf life of products, thereby reducing food waste. Apart from the barrier properties, BOPP films provide consistent seal integrity because of narrow gauge spread. Good heat seal strength, broad sealing window lower seal initiation temperature, and good machinability further enhance their utility in the food packaging industry for protecting food quality.

– One of the primary factors that will lead to the growth of BOPP films use is their relatively low carbon footprint compared to other plastic films. Because of its low melting point, BOPP films require lower energy to get converted from one form to another. Further, BOPP film is part of the wider polyolefin chemical family, which means it can be laminated with polyethylene film and still widely accepted in the recycling waste stream. In many applications, the consumption of BOPP film has benefitted from the sustainability drive at the expense of other polymers.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Packaged Food to Drive the Market Growth

– The packaged food or ready to eat food is one of the fastest-growing segments, especially in urban centers. The fast-paced life in urban cities and the steep rise in income and the standard of living is leading to the increasing use of packaged food.

– According to the IBEF, the Indian food and grocery market is the world’s sixth-largest, with retail contributing 70% of the sales. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the country’s total food market, one of the largest industries in India, and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and expected growth. Also, according to the data provided by the Department of Industrial Policies and Promotion (DIPP), the food processing sector in India received around USD 7.54 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April 2000-March 2019

– Moreover, companies are investing in the Indian food market. For instance, Cargill Inc., a US-based food company, aims to double its branded consumer business in India by the end of 2020, by doubling its retail reach to about 800,000 outlets and increasing market share to become a national leader in the sunflower oil category, which will help the company be among the top three leading brands in India.

Industrial Application of BOPP to Grow Significantly

– BOPP film is part of the wider polyolefin chemical family, which means it can be laminated with polyethylene film, and still be widely accepted in the recycling waste stream. In many applications, the consumption of BOPP film has benefitted from the sustainability drive at the expense of other polymers. Also, when organoclay and nanocomposite materials are blended with BOPP, their barrier properties are enhanced. PVA (Poly(vinyl alcohol)) and MA (Maleic Anhydride) are the most suitable materials for minimizing the oxygen permeability of the films.

