Biodegradable Film Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue And Forecast To 2021-2028 | BASF SE, Biogeneral, Plascon Group, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP

The biodegradable film market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 21,270.50 million by 2028. The growing awareness regarding the health problems associated with plastic films is acting as a driver and boosting the demand for the biodegradable film market

Some of the Top companies influencing this market include: BASF SE, Biogeneral, Plascon Group, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Shreejistretchfilm, Polyplex, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Grafix Plastics, Profol GmbH, Walki Group Oy, BioBag Americas, Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Polystar Plastics Ltd, TIPA LTD, Cortec Corporation, BI-AX International Inc, Futamura Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Poysha Packaging Private Limited, Layfield Group. Ltd., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Paco Label, Brentwood Plastics, Inc., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. among other domestic players.

Biodegradable films are degraded by nature over time with the influence of natural parameters such as moisture, oxygen, microbes and sunlight. Such films were invented to eliminate threats such as atmospheric pollution and landfill generations caused by plastic films. These materials are manufactured mainly by the chemical replacement of carbon chains in the materials used to manufacture plastic films so that the degradation process happens faster than in the case of normal plastics.

Conducts Overall BIODEGRADABLE FILM Market Segmentation:

By Type (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyester, PHA, Soy-Based, Cellulose-Based, Lignin-Based and Others),

Product Type (Oxo-Biodegradable and Hydro-Biodegradable),

Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants and Others),

Application (Food Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products, Industrial Packaging and Others)

Regions covered in the Biodegradable Film market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Contents Covered In This Biodegradable Film Market Report:

1 List of Tables and Figures

2 Introductions

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Global Biodegradable Film Market and Key Industry Dynamics

6 Biodegradable Film Market Overview, Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Biodegradable Film Market Analysis By Solutions

8 Global Biodegradable Film Market Analysis By Services

9 Global Biodegradable Film Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

10 Global Biodegradable Film Market Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Biodegradable Film Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

