Commercial Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifier Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2021-2028

Commercial ultraviolet (UV) air purifier market will expect to grow at a rate of 4.10% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Commercial ultraviolet (UV) air purifier market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing production of the product across the globe.

Some of the Top companies influencing this market include: Honeywell International Inc.; Xiaomi.; LG Electronics.; Unilever; COWAY CO.,LTD.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Sharp Electronics Corporation.; Alen Corporation; Whirlpool of India.; Austin Air; Camfil; Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.; Eureka Forbes.; IQAir.; Panasonic India; Rabbit Air; SAMSUNG; Winix Inc.; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; among other domestic and global players.

The UV air purifier is an air purification system that deactivates the microbes with UV-C light and philtres the air in an enclosed room. The system utilises UV lamps that can theoretically modify and deactivate or kill microorganisms’ DNA. The colour of UV light depends on the emitter material and may not be apparent to the human eye. A combination of a forced air system and another particulate philtre such as a HEPA philtre (high performance particulate air) is typically a UV air purifier.

Conducts Overall COMMERCIAL ULTRAVIOLET (UV) AIR PURIFIER Market Segmentation:

By Type (Stand-Alone, Built-in Commercial HVAC),

Price (< US$ 50, US$ 50- US$ 200, > US$ 200),

Application (Hotels and Restaurants, Hospitals and Clinics, Schools and Institutes, Corporate Buildings, Shopping Malls, Public Utilities, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Regions covered in the Commercial Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifier market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:-

