Data Center Market in Southeast Asia | Size, Share Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Report 2020-2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report

The Southeast Asia data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2021–2026.

The data center market in Southeast Asia is growing significantly, with multiple investments in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. Southeast Asia is among the fastest-growing digital markets worldwide. The internet usage and social media trends have increased the demand for faster internet networks and data centers to store data generated by them. The internet penetration is one of the strongest drivers for the data center market in Southeast Asia. Moreover, social media usage among consumers and digital transformation by enterprises across industry verticals are other major factors promoting data center growth. The investments are growing significantly across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. In 2020, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, Space DC & GIC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DTP, and DCI Indonesia were major investors in the Southeast Asia data center market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114829

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The study considers the present scenario of the Southeast Asia data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Segmentation

The Southeast Asia Data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The server market expects to witness significant growth in the next few years due to increased investments from large cloud service providers in the region. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is projected to increase the demand for servers with multicore processors. The migration of enterprises from on-premises to colocation facilities is likely to aid in the growth of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure in the Southeast Asia market.

The data center generator market is likely to grow due to the construction of large and mega facilities across the Southeast Asia region. The adoption of efficient power systems such as gas generators is growing. The implementation of the carbon tax in countries such as Singapore has driven operators to opt for efficient generators. Although generators are the significant sources of carbon emission, their adoption among facilities continues to grow. However, operators are adopting efficient and cleaner power sources. Innovations in terms of fuel cells are expected to reduce the use of generators during the forecast period.

Most data centers in Singapore design to cool infrastructure through water-based cooling techniques. The use of air-based cooling is low in Singapore than in other Southeast Asian countries. Data centers are designed for hot/cold aisle containment systems and are equipped with 42U and 45U racks. However, 47U–48U racks expect to witness high growth during the forecast period. In Malaysia, both air-based and water-based cooling systems use for cooling purposes. Large facilities in the country expect to use water-based cooling solutions, whereas small ones are likely to use air-based cooling systems. Similarly, several small data centers in Thailand implement air-based cooling systems.

The majority of data center development in Malaysia is greenfield construction. The market has strong growth potential for modular projects. The labor cost in Malaysia is cheaper than in Singapore. However, the non-availability of a skilled workforce is a significant challenge among service providers operating in the country. Several facilities in Singapore install DCIM, BMS, and EMS systems for physical security, monitoring, and management. The data center market in Thailand includes greenfield and brownfield data center construction. It requires trained data center professionals to overcome the shortage of skilled workforce in the country. Infrastructure providers and their local partners also serve as a strong backbone for installation and commissioning services.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

HPE, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, NetApp, Inspur, Oracle Huawei, NetApp, and Cisco Systems are among the major revenue contributors in the Southeast Asia data center market share. AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, and Google are expanding their new cloud regions. These providers are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure. Schneider Electric, Eaton, Cummins, Vertiv, Rolls Royce Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection Caterpillar, and ABB are the major electrical infrastructure vendors with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. The infrastructure market in Southeast Asia will witness immense competition with the growing construction of data centers in the next few years.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114829

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the Southeast Asia data center market size?

2. What is the number of Tier III data centers in Southeast Asia?

3. What is the total number of data centers in Southeast Asia?

4. Which cooling systems are likely to generate the largest revenue in the Southeast Asia data center market during the forecast period?

5. Who are the key investors in the Southeast Asia data center market?

6. What are the key factors driving the growth of the Southeast Asia data center market?

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Internet Data Growth

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rise In 5G Network Connectivity

8.2 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy

8.3 Advanced Technologies In Data Centers

8.4 Replacement of VRLA With Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers

8.5 Rise In Adoption Of The All-Flash & Hybrid Array

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Chad: Laundry Care Products Market

Cameroon: Laundry Care Products Market

Burundi: Laundry Care Products Market

Burkina Faso: Laundry Care Products Market

Botswana: Laundry Care Products Market

Benin: Laundry Care Products Market

Angola: Laundry Care Products Market

Algeria: Laundry Care Products Market

Africa: Laundry Care Products Market