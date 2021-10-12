U.S. Data Center Market | Analysis Industry Price 2020, Trends, Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Data Center Market Report

The U.S. data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during the period 2020–2026.

The market is witnessing growth on account of the growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fast streaming of online entertainment content. During Q2 2020, some data center investments halted due to stringent rules imposed by the lockdown. The effect was identified to have lasted for at least a month across major data center development destinations in the US.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114828

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

U.S. Data Center Market Segmentation

The U.S. Data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The IT infrastructure market is growing due to increased investments in hyperscale infrastructure. Servers expect to generate the maximum revenue, followed by storage and network infrastructure segments. The high penetration of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions due to exponential growth in data generation is likely to increase IT infrastructure demand. The increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays alone with hybrid storage arrays is driving the storage systems market. High-performance operations aid the growth of flash storage systems in data centers that require strong I/O capabilities. The increased deployment of big data and AI applications support the development of all-flash storage systems. The increase in bandwidth requirements, consolidation of data centers, and virtualization are significant factors driving the demand for ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors.

The US market is likely to witness innovations in power infrastructure solutions to increase efficiency and reduce operational challenges. Datacenter operators such as Microsoft and vendors namely Rolls Royce Power Systems are exploring fuel-cell alternatives to data center generators due to increased concerns over carbon emissions. The diesel generator market expects to grow in the coming years, where fuel-cell could replace these systems by the end of the forecast period. In the US, the adoption of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion UPS batteries will contribute to the data center UPS market growth. The demand for switchgear and monitored and switched is also expected to continue to grow in the region.

Data centers in South Eastern US adopt free-cooling techniques, including chillers and evaporate cooling solutions. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. On the other hand, Alabama and Florida support around 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours of free cooling, respectively. South Eastern US is expected to observe investment in chillers supporting free cooling. The Western US supports around 6,000 hours of free cooling annually, which is decreasing water consumption. The region witnessed the development of several hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of over 20 MW. Facility operators in South Western US adopt cooling solutions supporting free cooling. Texas supports up to 3,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing chillers’ adoption. The region hosts several Tier III and Tier IV data centers with cooling redundancy ranging from N+1 to 2N.

Increased investments in mega facilities and hyperscale projects have boosted construction contractors’ demand in South Eastern US. Infrastructure vendors are partnering with major contractors to increase revenue share. The availability of tax incentives and free cooling solutions is increasing the attractiveness for the development of data centers in the South Eastern US. Nevada, Oregon, California, and Utah have witnessed the development of new projects. South Western US is poised for growth in the coming years, with Arizona leading data center investment. Facilities in the Mid-Western US have implemented advanced infrastructure management systems and physical security systems. Several service providers prefer four layers of safety, whereas a few facilities have implemented five or more security layers due to the increasing demand for colocation services.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. data center market comprises several IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure providers. Product innovations are likely to play a vital role in gaining market share. The US data center market is witnessing intense competition, with solution providers offering innovative products to provide maximum efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are among the prominent IT and support infrastructure providers in the market. The market is witnessing high investments in hyperscale data center development, growing competition among construction contractors to attain million-dollar contracts, as well as strong revenue opportunities for sub-contractors operating across states in the market.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114828

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the United States data center market size?

2. How many data centers are in the US region?

3. Who are the key players in the US data center market?

4. What are the key factors driving the growth of the US data center market?

5. Which cooling systems are likely to generate the largest revenues in the U.S. data center market during the forecast period?

6. What will be the cumulative revenue opportunities for construction contractors & sub-contractors in the US market during 2021–2026?

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2 Submarine Cables

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Global Floor Coverings Market

Uruguay: Floor Coverings Market

Suriname: Floor Coverings Market

Peru: Floor Coverings Market

Paraguay: Floor Coverings Market

Panama: Floor Coverings Market

Nicaragua: Floor Coverings Market

Jamaica: Floor Coverings Market

Honduras: Floor Coverings Market

Haiti: Floor Coverings Market