Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2020–2026.

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market has experienced radical transformations after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a massive health catastrophe. Vaccine CMOs have gained significant attention as the virus starts spreading far and wide. A new era of vaccine and biological drug development has prevailed since the advent of the COVID-19 virus. The global pandemic has fueled vaccine innovations with the rapid acceleration of RNA-based COVID vaccines. Contract manufacturing companies are working to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114826

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The vaccine manufacturing landscape has changed dramatically over few decades. Almost three-fourths of pharma and biotech companies have entered into mergers and agreements with contract manufacturers to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Outsourcing has gained high significance as it offers significant advantages such as end-to-end manufacturing solutions and expertise in vaccine manufacturing. A high level of capital expenditure combined with complexity for manufacturing has limited the entry of new players. With maturing pipelines of vaccine products, biotech companies face decisions to partner with existing manufacturers or contract manufacturers or develop in-house manufacturing capabilities.

The study considers the global vaccine contract manufacturing market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GLOBAL VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global commercial vaccine contract manufacturing market accounted for over 64% in 2020. There has been a high demand for contract manufacturing services due to the growth in infectious diseases and the onset of endemics and pandemics worldwide. North America expects to contribute maximum revenue to the commercial vaccine market due to the increased focus to prevent deaths caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. The emergence of the RNA platform has accelerated the vaccine development process.

The clinical vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to witness an incremental growth of over USD 492 million during the forecast period. The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 2019 and the Ebola and Lassa fever epidemics in Western and Southern Africa demonstrate an urgent need for vaccines and therapeutics against emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Several serums are in the pipeline for wide-ranging contagious diseases and COVID-19, which are likely to boost the market growth. The preclinical segment accounted for a share of 13% of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2020. Growing populations, healthcare awareness, demand for newer vaccination products, increasing global vaccination coverage are also some of the factors for the increased need for immunizations globally.

Sub-unit vaccines accounted for a major share of approx. 34% in 2020, and they are likely to witness the highest incremental growth of over USD 633 million during the forecast period. Growing infectious diseases leading to endemic/pandemics, majorly due to decreasing immunization coverage in many regions, have made national and international bodies implement vaccination programs strictly, allowing more people to get vaccinated. This is likely to increase the demand for vaccine production and benefit CMOs’ expertise in the manufacturing services. Contract manufacturing service agreements are high for recombinant vector COVID-19 vaccines.

The fill/finish services market expects to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during 2020-2026. Fill/finish services are subject to extreme scrutiny by regulatory agencies and tend to be costly in the manufacturing process. Hence, vaccine manufacturers outsource these services to CMOs, which help them meet unexpected demands, source policies or better matching scales. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies outsource fill-and-finish needs to gain access to specialized technology. CMOs are extremely helpful in meeting balanced production volumes and commercial validation of manufactured products. Hence, the growth in biopharmaceuticals is likely to fuel the demand for fill-and-finish contract services.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Ajinomoto BioPharma, Albany Molecular Research Institute, Catalent, Cytovance Biologics, Emergent Biosolutions, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and GlaxoSmithKline are a few vendors accounting for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market share. Established players are entering into strategic alliances and co-marketing agreements to elevate the market competitiveness and penetration. They also make long-term relationships with distributors and suppliers for scale-up production and expand geographical presence in the market. North America offers a high quantity of contract manufacturing services. Europe and APAC have a few prominent players and several small and mid-sized vendors. Emerging economies, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors. Vaccine contract manufacturing companies in India are show promise as the two biopharmaceutical companies – Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech- have also received emergency approvals for their serums.

Prominent Vendors

• Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

• Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

• Catalent

• Cytovance Biologics

• Emergent BioSolutions

• FUJIFILM

• GlaxoSmithKline

• IDT Biologika

• Lonza

• Merck KGaA

• Pfizer

• Recipharm

• Serum Institute of India

• Siegfried Holding

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the vaccine contract manufacturing market?

2. Which segment is likely to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period?

3. Which region has the largest number of vaccine manufacturers?

4. Who are the top vaccine manufacturers?

5. How has COVID-19 pandemic affected contract manufacturing companies?

6. What limitations are associated with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for CMOs?

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114826

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation By Scale Of Operation:

4.4.2 Market Segmentation By Vaccine Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation By Service

4.5.1 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Colombia: Floor Coverings Market

Chile: Floor Coverings Market

Brazil: Floor Coverings Market

Bolivia: Floor Coverings Market

Belize: Floor Coverings Market

Argentina: Floor Coverings Market

South and Central America: Floor Coverings Market