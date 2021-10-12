Powder Coatings Market Price Trends 2020, Industry, Analysis, Report and Outlook till 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Powder Coatings Market Report

The global powder coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during 2020–2026.

The global powder coating market size was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2021-2026. The market is expected to grow 1.4 times during the forecast period. APAC is the largest contributor to the market. China holds the largest share in the market as there are over 500 producers with small-scale operations supplying powder coatings to the local market. The APAC market will witness the highest growth due to the increasing construction and infrastructure activities during the forecast period. China’s demand is likely to be driven by architectural developments, increasing consumer goods application, and rising automotive demand. Increased investments in construction, marine, and oil and gas industries are also influencing market growth. The demand for powder coatings is also driven by the development of high-quality infrastructure and heavy investments in the automotive industry. Moreover, the demand for coatings with low VOC content has increased with the introduction of strict regulations in North America, Europe, and China. The need for low emission coatings has driven the demand for environment-friendly material over the last few years.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market)."

The study considers the global powder coating market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GLOBAL POWDER COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Epoxy, polyester, and acrylic are the three generic types of resins derived from thermoset powder coating. The demand for epoxy-based powder coatings is likely to increase during the forecast period. Strict governmental regulations, increased pressure to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC), and the introduction of zero VOC powder coating systems that provide adequate protection against corrosion at low temperatures have increased the demand for epoxy resins. The demand for eco-friendly materials from the construction industry has accelerated the growth of the coatings market in North America.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment in the powder coatings market, future market growth mainly depends on the vendor’s ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends. Manufacturers must develop environment-friendly coatings with low or no VOC content and successfully introduce new or improved products on time. AkzoNobel, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin Williams, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coatings Systems, and DSM are the major vendors capturing the major powder coatings market share. The introduction of innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands requires companies to devote significant effort and resources. The research and development team needs to continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new product categories and new products with distinctive features and added advantages.

Prominent Vendors

• AkzoNobel

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Sherwin Williams

• RPM International Inc.

• Axalta Coatings Systems

• DSM

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the global powder coating market?

2. What effect the COVID-19 pandemic has on the powder coatings market?

3. How have regulations affected the powder coatings industry?

4. Which segment accounts for the largest powder coatings market share?

5. What are the key factors driving the powder coatings market?

