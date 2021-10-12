Sound Reinforcement Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Growth, and Forecast till 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Sound Reinforcement Market Report

The global sound reinforcement market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020–2026.

The global sound reinforcement market size was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 3.5%. The sale of sound mixers, audio amplifiers, processors, and other related sound products affected due to the decline in the music industry in 2020. The music industry has faced a high decline due to music publishing’s resilience and social distancing measures. It bans large public gatherings, resulting in cancellations/postponements of live events and store closures. Unlike the earphones and headphones market, the global music industry expects to decline significantly, reflecting the tremendous effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recorded music segment declined by around 8%, whereas the publishing market decreased by 4% in 2020. However, the market is likely to rebound with ease in restrictions and lockdowns and the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures. The demand for sound reinforcement equipment has majorly been concentrated in developed countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing countries in APAC such as India and China are witnessing increased penetration of sound reinforcement devices and observing high demand for digital AV equipment. The shipment of these machines has increased globally due to the launch of new product models. Strong demand and increased end-user spending sentiments on music concerts and festivals worldwide are likely to boost the market’s growth.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114822

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The study considers the sound reinforcement market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GLOBAL SOUND REINFORCEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global microphones market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4%. Upgrading and replacement of legacy systems in developed regions is propelling the growth of the microphones market. Further, new demand for microphones is mainly concentrated in developing markets, where economies are flourishing. Technological innovations generate new opportunities for vendors in North America and Europe and developed APAC economies. The outbreak of the COVID has affected the microphones market. The global pro speaker market by unit shipment is likely to reach 3,488 thousand units in 2026. The growing music industry, the increasing demand for PA systems worldwide, and efficiently sound distribution at large venues such as worship places or stadiums are the major reasons for pro speakers’ growth. The global audio/sound mixer segment is expected to reach approx. USD 1.3 billion by 2026. With increased music production and the growing nightclubs and DJ equipment market, the demand for audio mixers increases during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a massive challenge for the growth with restrictions imposed on domestic and international travel, limiting the need for sound mixers.

In 2020, the corporate segment dominated the market with over 26% and over 24% market shares in value and unit shipment. The corporates segment will grow owing to the growing demand for sound reinforcement and video conferencing solutions among corporates during the forecast period. Also, the increasing number of offices, geographic expansion of companies, and IoT integration in business workflow processes are the major driving factors boosting the segment’s growth. The large venues and events segment, which accounted for 17% and 18% shares in terms of value and unit shipment, respectively, in 2020, is the second-largest contributor to the market. The increasing number of live performances, growing numbers of music concerts and festivals, and the growth in the number of music tour shows by celebrities expect the segment to gain market share during the forecast period.

In terms of unit shipment, the digital segment accounted for over 58% of the market share in 2020. The segment expects to witness growth during the forecast period. Digital devices are witnessing a proliferation worldwide. The digital format is observing high preference among end-users across the globe. Electromagnetic interference is less sensitive in digital sound systems. They have a higher PSRR (power supply rejection ratio), which simplifies their architecture while improving audio quality. The digital segment is projected to rise due to an increase in the number of connected devices and internet users worldwide during the forecast period. Mixers, dynamics processors, equalizers, and a slew of other instruments are now primarily managed by digital devices and applications. All these enchantments and developments is expected to boost the demand for digital sound reinforcement products.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman International, MUSIC Group, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha are the key leading vendors in the market. Although the high-end market is concentrated, the market is moderately fragmented, with leading vendors accounting for 40% of the market share. High capital investments and rapid technological advances are the major factors hindering new vendors’ entry into the market. However, vendors are focusing on developing digital solutions, which are likely to boost new vendors’ entry. Factors such as price and product quality are set to become significant competition factors among players to gain an edge over other vendors. Further, the growth of players in the market depends on financial condition, GDP growth, and industry development.

Prominent Vendors

• Audio-Technica

• Bose

• HARMAN International (Samsung)

• MUSIC Group (MUSIC Tribe)

• Sennheiser Electronic

• Shure

• Sony

• Yamaha

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the sound reinforcement market size?

2. Which regions are witnessing rapid adoption of sound reinforcement systems?

3. What is the growth of the microphones segment in the market?

4. Which is the largest end-user segment for sound reinforcement systems?

5. Which are the key strategies adopted by leading companies in the sound reinforcement market?

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114822

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Format

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Pro AV Solutions

7.1.2 Sound Reinforcement

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19

7.3 Key Insights In 2020

7.4 Key Trends In 2020: Despite Negative Impact of COVID-19

7.4.1 Sports Events: Recorded Sound

7.4.2 Virtual Concerts

8 Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Value Chain Analysis

8.2.1 Technology Suppliers

8.2.2 OEMs

8.2.3 AV Consultants or Integrators

8.2.4 System Dealers & Distributors

8.2.5 System End-users

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Performance Lithium Compounds Market

Nitride Ceramic Coating Market

Jojoba Esters Market

Jojoba Beads Market

Fluorapatite Market

Fertilizer Colorant Market

Copal Market

Antifreeze Dyes Market

Titanium Abutment Market

Rongalit Market