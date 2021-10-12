Condom Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Condom Market Report

The global condom market by value is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2020–2026.

Condoms are the most widely used contraceptive product globally, with sales of more than 35 billion units in 2020. Factors such as increased demand from developing markets, the introduction of innovative variants such as flavored condoms, and increased marketing and visibility of these products online have contributed to the growth of the global condom market.

The study considers the condom market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GLOBAL CONDOM MARKET SEGMENTATION

In 2020, the male condom segment dominated the market with a share of over 98% and 99% by revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The significant factors that influence the growth of the male contraceptives industry are high sexual activeness among males, ease of use and high availability, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and cost-efficiency. Moreover, these protective devices have evolved to improve their functionalities over the decades. The application of several materials to improve the pregnancy prevention rate is also increasing their demand. Polyurethane, polyisoprene, and nitrile are a few non-latex materials used for manufacturing. Graphene and silicone have been tested to enhance the performance and offer a natural feel and sensation. In several countries, male condoms are promoted and distributed as an essential element for HIV prevention and family planning programs, thereby influencing growth. Female condoms are gaining popularity, and the market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of over 19%.

In terms of unit shipments, the institutional condoms segment dominated the global market in 2020. As governments in the Middle East & Africa and North America are highly concerned about reducing the prevalence of HIV, the demand for condoms as a preventive measure expects to boost the market. Millions of contraceptives are distributed to consumers, especially sex workers. The institutional segment accounted for over 48% of revenue in 2020. Branded condoms cost more than institutional ones since they procure from several distribution channels. In terms of revenue, they accounted for over 51% of the global condom market share in 2020. The growth in the per capita disposable income has led to high discretionary spending worldwide. However, the premium cost of branded condoms and low awareness are the major growth inhibitors in APAC countries. There is a moderate penetration of branded ones in countries such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and China.

Latex condoms are expected to reach a revenue of approx. USD 10 billion by 2026. With a correct blend of additives, they can exhibit better performance and aesthetics. These are found to perform better with water and a range of silicone-based lubricants. Further, they are found to be suitable to accommodate various fragrances and flavors. Another major driver for adopting latex material is the massive purchase and distribution by federal and UN health missions. About 50% of latex condoms distributed worldwide are either directly or indirectly support these missions, which immensely supported the growth. However, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) estimated a decline of approx. 13 million tons for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rubber production was disrupted in major producing countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam during the lockdown, which hamper the market growth.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Reckitt Benckiser, Okamoto Industries, LifeStyles (LifeStyles Healthcare), and Church & Dwight are the major vendors in the global condom market. The adoption rate of condoms among end-users worldwide has been increasing moderately. Therefore, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors due to increased demand. Intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions in the market. The global contraceptives market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain market share. In addition, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new products.

Prominent Vendors

• Church & Dwight

• LifeStyles Healthcare

• Okamoto Industries

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

• BILLY BOY (MAPA)

• Bally

• Caution Wear

• Convex Latex

• Cupid Limited

• Dongkuk Techno

• Double One

• Fuji Latex

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the condom market?

2. How many condoms are sold in 2020?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest condom market share?

4. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of contraceptive products?

5. What is the size of the condom market in India?

