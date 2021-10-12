Lab Automation Market Demand, Trends, Industry, Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Lab Automation Market Report

The lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2021-2026.

To scale up the process of manufacturing and to produce accurate results with increased quality and reduce time consumption, lab automation is gaining high traction in the healthcare industry. Many large hospitals in the developed countries have adopted lab automation techniques. As a result, the global laboratory information management system market is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR and annual growth during the forecast period. In addition, a high level of investment in healthcare and life science research is boosting the demand for lab automation.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The study considers the present scenario of the lab automation market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

LAB AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lab automation market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, automation, end-user, geography. The latest workstations, which are modular and customized to suit a particular application, such as sample preparation for genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, and more, are gaining high momentum in the market. For instance, Abbott provides total labor depending on the requirement of the laboratory, and workstations can be procured. As a result, large laboratories are planning to prefer automated workstations to increase productivity across the globe.

The application of automation is helping researchers to test a more significant number of hypotheses. The automated robots and workstations benefit the researchers to evaluate large numbers of compounds against specific biological targets rapidly. Adopting digital workflow management practices and automated solutions is a key growth driver for labs to improve their efficiency and reduce their costs.

With the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies have invested in the task-targeted analyzers to increase the safety of lab personnel and handle the virus samples, especially in the preanalytical phase and preparing the samples to analyze it. Some pharma companies and research labs prefer using task-targeted analyzers in the post-analytical phase to produce error-free results. Compared to the total laboratory automation, implementing task-targeted automation is low, creating high growth in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manufacturers such as Abbott and Danaher are continuously focusing on product development and offering lab automation with new technology to increase their presence in the global market. In addition, key players are engaging in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to improve sales and profit margins. With the increase in the competition, vendors are expected to actively launch innovative devices to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential in the lab automation market. Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan, Illumia, Abbott, and Agilent Technologies are the leading players and accounted for significant shares in the market.

Key Vendors

• Tecan

• Danaher

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Illumina

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies

• LabVantage

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the lab automation market?

2. What are the major drivers for the lab automation market?

3. Which is the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period in the lab automation market?

4. What segments are covered in the lab automation market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global laboratory automation market?

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by Product:

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Automation

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at A Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Lab-Automation on COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Robotics Revolutionizing Lab Automation

8.2 Future of Lab-Automation – Smart Labs

8.3 Increased Demand for Task-Targeted Automation

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Adoption of Lab Automation Among Genome Research Labs & Companies

9.2 Increased Product Launches

9.3 Increased Adoption of Automated Workstations

