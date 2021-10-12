Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price, Report 2020-2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market Report

The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2020–2026.

With the expansion of healthcare facilities and expenditure, disinfectant products are expected to increase demand. The institutional & industrial sanitizers & disinfectants market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. The rising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing focus to save the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for hygiene solutions, including sanitizers and disinfectants worldwide.

The study considers the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The industrial & Institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution channel, geography. Spray hand sanitizers are a niche product segment preferred by selective customer segments across the market. Vendors promote their products across varied sizes, suitable for end-customers to carry along with them to gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities, subsequently providing a complete solution package for hand hygiene. Liquid hand sanitizers act more quickly (approximately 15 seconds). In comparison, gel-based hand sanitizers require close to 30 seconds to start reacting accordingly, and due to this, it is booming across the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market.

Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions are witnessing high demand during the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Several governments have introduced a range of emergency instructions for vendors to cater to the staggering need for temporary hand hygiene solutions. To fulfill the huge demand, manufacturers of hygiene solutions seek to get alcohol from corns to surge the production. For instance, Allston Chemical Plant partnered with hospitals to provide hygiene solutions. According to the resources, the company has formulated things for its product line, including ethyl alcohol. The company has also discontinued its product line and made it available for hygiene solutions.

The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry from the recent five years has grown by the rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across the country. The fear of receiving infectious materials in packages resulting from chemical warfare has also boosted the demand for hygiene solutions in government offices worldwide.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendors can alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the upcoming days. Companies must develop innovative technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over their rivals. Many domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the push provided by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share.

Key Vendors

• 3M

• Ecolab

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble

• Johnson & Johnson

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Composition

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Historic Overview

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade

7.4.1 Impact on Global Value Chain

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth in Aging Population

8.2 Spike in Demand for Hygiene Solutions Post-COVID-19

8.3 Increasing Product Innovation

