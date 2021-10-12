Clinical Nutrition Market Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Clinical Nutrition Market Report

The clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during 2021-2026.

Clinical nutrition remains significantly important to ensure better survival outcomes for patients suffering from critical conditions arising from COVID-19. The increasing number of malnutrition cases is surging the industry growth. Clinical nutrition is a highly regulated market and is generally prescribed for intake during medical supervision across various settings such as hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities.

The report considers the present scenario of the clinical nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global clinical nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, product type, application, distributional channels, end-users, geography. Focusing on health and wellness, aging well, and disease prevention by consumers, healthcare providers are demanding preventive clinical nutrition products and are experiencing rapid growth. Vendors are offering the product in dessert, yogurt, soup, and savory-style and as powders to grab customers’ attention. The key players are investing in research activities to formulate a nutritional supplement that provides nutritional benefits to patients suffering from certain medical conditions.

Global brands such as Abbott, Nestle, Nutricia, and Fresenius Kabi offer parenteral, enteral, and oral nutrition products for infants. The percentage of infants suffering from lactose intolerance is incredibly high and accounts for 71% of the population. The market has also been experiencing high demand owing to the heavy ad campaigns. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition among children is primarily driving the demand for clinical nutrition among children.

Latin America and APAC are expected to witness high traction for semi-solid powder products in the industry. Most standard clinical nutrition products are powder-based as they offer 100% micro and macronutrient requirements. Players are observing the highest level of adoption of clinical nutrition in physical stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other e-commerce websites due to the flexibility offered in packaging techniques.

In recent years, the syndrome of metabolic disorders is becoming much more common in the United States. About 37% of adult Americans are estimated to have metabolic disorders thereby, surging the demand for clinical nutrition across the globe. Major innovations and advancements in the fields of nutrition have led to rapid growth in the industry over the last decade. The developing Asian countries are becoming a focal point for significant players in the market.

The distribution of clinical nutrition products is highly significant, requiring research activities to understand the most effective and safe channel. An ideal distribution mix consisting of a considerable share of each delivery mode is regarded as the most successful strategy. Major retail channels such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons serve as the primary sources of sales in the western countries.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global clinical nutrition market is becoming highly consolidated, with a rising number of mergers and acquisitions occurring globally. Due to the possibility of incremental growth, the non-traditional players are expected to venture into the clinical nutritional supplement market during the forecast period. The global market is highly competitive with the presence of significant vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, B. Braun, Danone, and Nestle Health Science are the major players. Due to the higher level of fragmentation, most players engage in mergers and acquisitions to overcome the competitive edge across the industry.

Key Vendors:

• Abbott

• Baxter

• B. Braun

• Danone

• Nestle Health Science

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the clinical nutrition market?

2. What is the U.S. clinical nutrition market growth?

3. Which segment has the highest growth rate in the global clinical nutrition market?

4. Which are the top companies holding the highest share in the market?

5. What are the key trends in the medical nutrition market report?

