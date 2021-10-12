Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Report

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2021–2026.

The introduction of innovative products plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. The disinfectant sprays market is highly dependent on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions across the end-user industries. An increase in chronic diseases is also anticipated to increase sales in the disinfectant wipes market. Furthermore, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are witnessing higher demand in the market.

The study considers the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

DISINFECTANT SPRAYS AND WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution, geography. The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.

Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer. As a result, the global alcohol-based disinfectant sprays market is expected to reach USD 5,683.66 million by 2026.

Furthermore, alcohol is widely used to disinfection skin antisepsis and harder surfaces, increasing its preference among the products for various application segments.

In today’s scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are engaging in adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that will comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus. With the largest population globally, APAC and China have the maximum consumption rate of hygiene products compared to other countries.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Local vendors offer products at lower prices and create competition among other players in the healthcare disinfectant market. Product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A are some of the factors intensifying the competition among the players. Vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. In addition, players can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. As the competition among the companies is intensifying, this will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the upcoming years.

Key Vendors:

• Ecolab

• GOJO Industries

• P&G

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Unilever

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the disinfectant sprays and wipes market?

2. What is the U.S. disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth?

3. Who are the key players in the antiseptic sprays market?

4. What are the recent trends enabling the surface disinfectants market growth?

5. Which end-use segment held the largest share in the disinfectant market?

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Functional Ingredient

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Formulations of Disinfectants

7.1.2 Types of Disinfectants

7.2 Factors for Selecting Disinfectant Products

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advancements & Innovations

8.2 Rising Promotion of Disinfectant Sprays & Wipes

8.3 Growth of Government Initiatives

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Number of Hospital-Acquired Infections

9.1.1 Impact of HAIs

9.2 Increasing Disease Outbreaks

9.3 Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms

