Portable Patient Isolation Industry Growth, Trends, Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand & Forecast 2021-2026

The global portable patient isolation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the period 2021–2026. The demand for transport rooms and pods is likely to observe an impetus due to increased efforts to effectively isolate symptomatic or suspected patients suffering from COVID-19. As the world is struggling to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus, vendors engaged in manufacturing and sales of patient isolation products are witnessing a surge for these products from medical and health facilities as well as military, defense, and government bodies. Improvements in global healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of cost-effective, energy-efficient, and sustainable resource dependence are the other main factors that are driving the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Business Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106074

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

These are Key Players GAMA Healthcare, ATA, Alaska Structure, RGF Environmental Group, Beth-El Industries, Isoport Chamber, American Biomedical Group, Abatement Technologies, Alliance Environmental Group, Safespear, SIliconCube, ISOVAC Products

One of the major innovations in the market is the introduction of HEPA filters and air pressure units, which are capable of containing pathogens, contact, and droplet nuclei, and are capable of generating negative and positive pressures. Vendors with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast of upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the portable patient isolation market during the forecast period:

• Demand for Hospital Beds Present Growth Avenues

• Outbreak of Pandemics and other Infectious Diseases

• High Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure

Global Portable Patient Isolation Market Segmentation

The global portable patient isolation market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, readiness, geography. Increased innovations in transport pods and the outbreak of infected/contagious diseases are factors responsible for the adoption of pods in healthcare settings. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of increased healthcare construction activities and a rise in private and public investments in the healthcare sector. However, the important factor that is likely to influence the market is the introduction of innovative transportation pods. Vendors are offering pods with HEPA filters, while others are deploying proper ventilator hoses and well equipped with medical ports, sluice bags, gloves, and operator ports. The demand for transport pods has increased drastically with the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand for identification, containment, and treatment of infectious patients and the growth potential of portable patient isolation systems are likely to increase the adoption of treatment rooms and pods in the healthcare segment. The high prevalence of viral, bacterial, and antibiotic-resistance microbial infections has encouraged end-users to invest in portable pods to prevent infections acquired in hospitals. Epidemics have highlighted the importance of large-scale, portable infrastructure POC/rapid tests for public health needs and patient outcomes as well as to fill gaps in current diagnostic testing methodologies. Therefore, the increase in the number of people suffering from infections is encouraging physicians in hospitals to portable pods, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment.

Instant portable patient isolation pods and rooms can be operational in less than 15 minutes. These pods are used to shift infectious patients to medical facilities along with that person with chemical, biological, pathogenic, radioactive, and nuclear contamination. These products are finding applications among end-users as they are more cost and space-effective solutions than conventional and fixed isolation rooms. Non-instant isolation products have a high adoption in government and public sectors as they generally consist of multi-patient isolation products, including negative pressure and anterooms fixtures. Such products can provide effective isolation for multiple patients and can be easily dismantled and moved to another location with the spread of infections.

Product

• Pods

• Rooms

End-user

• Healthcare

• Defense & Others

Readiness

• Instant

• Non-instant

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Business Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106074

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The study considers the present scenario of the portable patient isolation market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Readiness

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Business Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106074

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the value of the global portable patient isolation market during 2021–2026?

2. What are the major growth drivers and opportunities of global isolation beds market?

3. Which region holds the largest share in the patient isolation products market?

4. What are the strategies adopted by market players and product developments made during the forecast period?

5. Which segment is likely to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Ball Clays Market

Beryllium Aluminum Alloy Market

Bertrandite Market

Rubbing Bricks Market

Rubber Membrane Market

Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Rubber-Based Adhesive Market

Rubber Washers Market

Rubber Track Metal Core Market