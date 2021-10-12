Micro Mobile Data Center Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. According to IBM, about 90% of the data in the world today has been generated over the last two years. This data gets generated from multiple sources, such as sensors used to gather shopper information, posts on social media sites, digital pictures and videos, purchase transactions, and cell phone GPS signals, among others. Demand for data centers rose during COVID-19 outbreak, and the changes in business behavior have heightened the need for government support to increase capacity in countries like India.

– Increase in IoT devices is set to increase the use of mico mobile data center. According to GSMA 2019 report, total IoT connections is set to reach 25.2 billion by 2012 from 9.1 billion in 2018.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113105

– Increase in speed and volume of digital data generation is fuelling the growth of micro mobile data center. According to DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Americans used 3138420 GB of internet data per minute and 3877140 google searches were done per minutes in 2018.

– Cryptojacking however, a new form of attack on data centres is challenging the market growth. Tesla was hit by this attack in 2018 where the attackers installed software that mined cryptocurrency.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the shoppers began their hunt in digital channels – up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives like Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of micro data centers in India.

– Growth in cloud computing has led to expansion of micro mobile data center market in Asia. Infrastructure, connectivity, data, and cloud technology provider Pico announced continued expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market in 2018.

– With the increased usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

Request For Full Report >> Micro Mobile Data Center Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market

Medical Marijuana Market

Wood-based Panel Market

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market

Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market

Particle Board Market

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market

Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market