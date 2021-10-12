South East Asia CRM Market Inclinations And Development Status

The Southeast Asia CRM market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Mature customer service, automated engagement, improved customer experience, and increasing scope of digital operations are a few factors fueling the demand for CRM solutions across various industry verticals in the region.

– Moreover, the development of cloud computing technology and the availability of various service models, such as SaaS, Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period in the region.

– Southeast Asia has witnessed an uptake in midmarket and enterprise companies moving to more modern business software applications to enhance their business processes and enrich the customer experience. E-commerce, ERP, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications have all been at the forefront of this software technology adoption.

– Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on customer engagement among enterprises​ and growing adoption from SME’s aided by flexible pricing strategies provided by the vendors are driving the market growth in the region.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation Initiatives in the SEA Region to Drive Market Growth

– Economies and societies across the world are going digital. In Southeast Asia (SEA), the uptake of digital services and applications has grown apace, and the rapid diffusion of broadband, in particular mobile broadband, is enabling more and more people to connect to communication networks.

– Digitization in the region is benefiting the market’s growth positively. It is expected that the developing economies in Southeast Asia are anticipated to become Asia’s next top-ranking digital marketing markets owing to the increasing number of mobile users, increasing demand in internet access, and declining internet connectivity or data prices.

– According to the We Are Social, Hootsuite Jan 2019 Report, internet users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand were 150.0 million, 25.28 million, and 57.0 million, respectively. Additionally, social media users in Indonesia and Thailand reached 150.0 million and 51.0 million. Moreover, increased mobile and internet penetration in countries has resulted in a drastic increase in marketing spend in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

– Digital Transformation in the region can enable SMEs to benefit from access to global markets and enable consumers to benefit from greater diversity and choice of products and lower prices and offers many opportunities with enhanced growth, productivity, and well-being and thereby fuelling the market growth.

– The digital transformation of SMEs also improves the uptake and use of digital applications and services. Together, these improvements can foster the digital transformation within economies that are needed to turn the use of digital services and applications into opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Increasing Adoption of SaaS to Drive the Market Growth

– Software as a service CRM has become essential for enterprises across the retail, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom and IT sector to improve their marketing and sales operations and to align process efficiencies. SaaS CRM offers better planning and resource management, reduces operational costs, helps in streamlining data to one platform, and increases sales. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, thereby fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing IT spending by enterprises on cloud computing strategies is another major factor that influences the growing adoption of the SaaS-based CRM in the region. The inherent benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, are compelling enterprises to adopt cloud architecture. Moreover, several organizations are increasingly moving their software apps to SaaS, which accelerates the adoption of SaaS applications such as CRM, sales management, HRM, and financial management.

