RF Components Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications

The RF components market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Radio Frequency (RF) technology is vital to many sides of modern electronics. RF engineering is incorporated into almost everything helping to transmit or receiving a radio wave across the complete RF spectrum (3 kHz to 300 GHz) that includes cellular phones, radios, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and even greater wireless connectivity, there will be increased demand for RF components.

– Advancement in Electronic Warfare (EW) Technology caters to the demand for RF components, which helps to drive the market. EW is the use of electromagnetic and directed energy controlling the electromagnetic spectrum. Major defense contractors shall incorporate more and more EW technology into their products in the coming decade. Lockheed-Martin, for example, features sophisticated EW technology in their new F-35 fighter allowing it to block energy frequencies and suppress radar. Many of these new EW systems utilize gallium-nitride (GaN) devices helping to meet their demanding power requirements with low-noise amplifiers (LNA). Additionally, the use of unmanned vehicles (UAV) on land, in the air, and the sea will also increase, along with a need for sophisticated RF solutions to communicate with and control these machines on secure networks.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90308

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to Hold Significant Growth

– Sophisticated RF electronic components in automobiles resulted in much safer, efficient, and connected vehicles. Radio was the birthplace of wireless RF integration with the automotive industry and remains one of RF design’s critical roles within the industry today. Further, the explosion of RF-based vehicle systems is not just restricted to passenger-oriented functionality. The number of RF-based subsystems in a vehicle is used for features like tire pressure monitoring, remote keyless entry, software updates, etc.

– Further, automotive radar today often takes the form of a module containing an RF board and a signal processing board. The typical vehicular radar module contains five major functional building blocks, which are antenna, the RF section, a high-speed digital interface, a signal processor, and a power section. The instance is the RDK-S32R274 module from NXP Semiconductors NV. It typically assists as a radar development platform and can also be used for tasks, such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and occupancy detection.

– Furthermore, according to Goldman Sachs, the market for ADAS is estimated to increase to USD 96 billion in 2025 from USD 3 billion in 2015. Reducing measurement time will be instrumental in bringing affordable ADAS vehicles to market integrated with RF components. In May 2019, Infineon announced to expand its development sites in Linz and Graz, Austria. The company’s new RF development center in Linz will be involved in developing new RF components such as radar ICs for automobiles, with its main focus on 77-GHz radar chips for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth. The advancement in consumer electronics and growing defense equipment requirements with the substantial growth in major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, will further boost the demand for RF component market.

– The main phone manufacturers differentiate from each other in the RF field by adopting either an integrated or a discrete approach for the RF Front-End Modules. Chinese players such as Unisoc RDA, Airoha, Richwave, Goertek Inc., Smarter Micro, Huntersun, and Maxscend are scoring more and more design wins amongst the Chinese OEM brands. This enables them to integrate with more agreement with other players.

Request For Full Report >> RF Components Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

RF Components Market

Customer Experience Management Market

Hong Kong Self-storage Market

Saudi Arabia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market

Mexico Plastic Caps and Closures Market

United States Contract Packaging Market

United Kingdom 3D Printing Market

Linear Motion System Market

Printed Flexible Sensor Market