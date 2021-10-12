Nanorobotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The nanorobotics market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and it is expected to be worth USD XX million by 2025, registering a CAGR of XX during 2020-2025. Nanorobotics refers to nanotechnology that involves engineering, designing, and building of nanorobots. Nanorobots are devices ranging in size from 1 to 100 nanometers that are composed of nanoscale or molecular components.

– Nanobots are injected into the patient to perform diagnosis or treatment on a cellular level, and the diagnosis or treatments involve the nanoscale, molecular, or atomic level. Treatments with nanorobots may include alterations in the structure and composition at the molecular or submolecular level. The various areas of applications of nanorobots leverage the unique properties of materials and devices in the nanoscale dimensions.

– In 2019, dozens of startups looked to get in on this emerging new field. One of those is Pumeram, which is based in Prague and has already raised EUR 11.5 million to develop rocket, spheroid, and even screw-shaped nanobots that will help treat diseases ranging from skin and oral ailments to fertility problems. The startup’s cancer-killing nanobots have already been successfully tested on mice.

– The tech giant, Google, partnered with the big pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline to form its nanobot powerhouse shows the significance of nanorobotics in the future. Eligo, a startup founded in France, raised USD 27.4 million till mid-2019 to put protein-based nanobots in the bowels and is now focused on moving different clinical programs into humans.

Key Market Trends

Drug Delivery Application is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– Nanobots are an emerging field, showing great potential as a form of drug delivery. The ability to target difficult-to-reach areas of the body while carrying medicinal compounds is highly sought after as a biomedical application. Although there are still advances to be made in the field, previous research indicates that they will be vital in combatting hard-to-treat diseases. A significant challenge for most researchers, however, is ensuring that their concepts will be successful on the nanoscale.

– In the last few years, research into engineered nanobots that can navigate through the body to deliver drugs with precision has intensified. In December 2019, Researchers from IIT Guwahati had come up with nanobots synthesized from tea extracts, named ‘teabots,’ which can serve as biocompatible drug-delivery agents.

– In September 2019, Michigan State University scientists invented a new way to monitor chemotherapy concentrations, where they created a process based around magnetic particle imaging that employs superparamagnetic nanoparticles as the contrast agent and the sole signal source to control drug release in the body at the site of the tumor. Nanobots are used to target harder-to-reach portions of cancerous tumors, which will be a potential increase in the chances of successful chemotherapy as well.

– In 2019, DNA nanorobots were developed, which consists of a track and a walker system to reach the target location and contained a self-assembly system consisting of DNA strands with the ability to produce a functional molecule. All the concepts and designs proposed by the researchers for nanorobots in the drug delivery application are successful and promising. Yet, improvements are needed before being deployed on a larger scale.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period. One of the driving factors for the region’s growth is the considerable growth in the backing of nanorobotics from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The growth of adoption in nanotechnology, coupled with high expenditure on healthcare, is expected to create a positive impact on the market in the region.

