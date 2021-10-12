Southeast Asia CRM Analytics Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions

The Southeast Asian CRM analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period, 2020-2025. CRM has become a must-have for enterprises of all sizes, as the ERP system became for managing supply chain activities.

– The Southeast Asian region witnessed an uptake in midmarket and enterprise companies moving to more modern business software applications to enhance their business processes and enrich the customer experience. E-commerce, ERP, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications have all been at the forefront of this software technology adoption.

– Analytics adoption in Southeast Asia is growing due to an increase in data, which led to the development of the digital economy.

– The percentage of active social media users in Southeast Asia increased by 47%, a trend that continued into 2019. This increased mobile and internet penetration in countries resulted in a drastic increase in the marketing expenditure in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

– Additionally, marketers in Southeast Asian countries are prioritizing real-time marketing, omnichannel delivery and engagement, customer journey mapping, and AI.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of SaaS and Cloud Business Software Applications are Driving the Market’s Growth

– SaaS-powered CRM analytics is affordable and provides a way to make sure the organization does not lose track of customers or miss out on key dates and events. It is the first step toward a better digital infrastructure.

– Digitization in the region is benefiting the market’s growth positively. It is expected that the developing economies in Southeast Asia are anticipated to become Asia’s next top-ranking digital marketing markets, owing to the growing number of mobile users, increasing demand in internet access, and declining internet connectivity or data prices.

– According to We Are Social and Hootsuite’s January 2019 report, internet users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand were 150.0 million, 25.28 million, and 57.0 million, respectively. Additionally, social media users in Indonesia and Thailand reached 150.0 million and 51.0 million, respectively.

– According to the CRM Cloud Survey Report by SoftClouds (a vendor in technology solutions and digital transformation), 82% of companies use CRM solutions for sales process automation and sales reporting. According to Salesforce, CRM software helps increase employee productivity, enhance customer engagement and retention, and reap other business benefits. According to the Cloudswave, using CRM in sales can increase the number of purchases customers make with the company.

– Owing to the high costs of proprietary technology development, SMEs and startups in the region are increasingly turning to cloud software, infrastructure, and platforms as services. SaaS-based CRM analytics offers many benefits to SMEs.

Growing Adoption of Analytics in Singapore is Expected to Create Growth Opportunities

– Singapore is one of the prominent markets in the region, owing to the increasing adoption of analytics solutions, growing digital population, and government support. According to We Are Social and Hootsuite’s January 2019 report, internet users and social media users in Singapore were 4.92 million and 4.60 million, respectively.

– This increased mobile and internet penetration in countries resulted in a drastic increase in marketing expenditure in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

– Additionally, Singapore made the greatest advances in analytics and AI. The analytics adoption in Singapore is witnessing substantial growth, owing to the continued government support seen in the form of e-Singapore government initiatives. The city-state has innovated, tested, and piloted various emerging technology solutions. Moreover, Singapore, known as the global hub for innovation, has made its biggest impact on the fintech ecosystem due to its established data and analytics practice.

