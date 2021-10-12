Computational Photography Market with New Growth Prospect

The computational photography market is expected to hold a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Computational photography refers broadly to sensing strategies and algorithmic techniques that enhance or extend the capabilities of digital photography. Just as smartphone cameras rely on computational photography to adjust images despite the tiny physical lenses of a smartphone camera, so can computational photography enhance images for people with faulty vision through Augmented Reality (AR). In July 2019, Nvidia demonstrated prescription smart glasses that use augmented reality to improve a person’s vision. Instead of replacing prescription glasses every few years, augmented reality prescription eyeglasses can simply adjust the vision of each lens to adapt to a person’s changing eyesight. This implementation can inhibit high growth in the market.

– Growing adoption of the Image Fusion Technique to achieve a high-quality image drives the market. Since image fusion techniques have been developing fast in various types of applications in recent years, methods that can assess or evaluate the performance of different fusion technologies objectively, systematically, and quantitatively have been recognized as an urgent requirement. The night color image enhancement is of great importance in both computational photography and computer vision.

Key Market Trends

Android Smartphone to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Cellphone photography has come a long way, starting from 0.3 megapixel VGA cameras. Over the past few years, smartphone camera technology has grown exponentially. Currently, smartphone manufacturers talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for being implemented in their phones. According to Morgan Stanley, with the increasing scope of sale of the android smartphone in the coming years, the implementation of computational photography in more number of brands is highly predictable.

– Qualcomm Spectra ISP technology combined with Computational Photography capabilities can take smartphone pictures to a whole new level of advanced imaging techniques. The next round of machine learning-added computational photography will be seen in both photos and videos.

– At the Snapdragon Tech Summit in 2019, Qualcomm showed off a Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled “image segmentation” feature powered by Morpho software. Flagship smartphones from Huawei and Google to affordable handsets from Xiaomi and Oppo, every brand has focused on introducing some form of intelligence to help make pictures look finer.

– Google’s Pixel 4 is an advanced example of how computational photography is driving the future of smartphone cameras. Google unveiled Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, a new version of its popular smartphone, which comes in two screen sizes. While the devices include new hardware features such as an extra camera lens and an infrared face scanner to unlock the phone, Google emphasized the phones’ use of so-called computational photography, which automatically processes images to look more professional.

North America to Hold Significant Market Growth

– The growth of the smartphone market mainly drives the progress of the computational photography market in North America. Moreover, the presence of market leaders, such as Alphabet, Apple Inc., Light, NVIDIA Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc., is also contributing significantly to the growth of the market in North America.

– With the craze and wait of the new iPhone among the public in the United States, iPhone inhibits the growth of computational photography. In September 2019, Apple released the iPhone 11, where its Deep Fusion photography system arrived as part of Apple’s newest developer beta of iOS 13, version 13.2 beta 1. The Deep Fusion is a new image processing pipeline for medium-light images known as computational photography.

