Essential Oils Market in US Industry Insights 2021-2026, Leading Companies, Overview, Revenue Analysis, Demand and Future Scope

The U.S. essential oils market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2021–2026. The consumption of the essential oils in the US is estimated at 96.45 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to reach 158.88 kilotons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.67%. The presence of a large volume of buyers in the end-user industries and the rising awareness of natural and organic products among consumers are major factors influencing the US market. The US is one of the major contributors to the global essential oils market as it is witnessing increasing application in the preventive healthcare industry. Factors such as surging aromatherapy and pharmaceutical application, the increasing demand for “green solution,” and the high adoption of natural products over synthetic are the factors expected to contribute to the growth of the essential oils market in the US.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

These are Prominent Vendors Artisan Aromatics, Doterra, Eden Botanicals, Labermuth, Nature’s Truth, Now Foods, Nutrix International, Rocky Mountain Oils, The Essential Oil Company, Ungerer, WFMED

The U.S. essential oils market is highly competitive and moderately consolidated. The US has a moderate number of major players and several small players. Players operating in the industry are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio by making huge investments in R&D. Although the established players dominate the industry, growth opportunities for other new entrants are also high exist as they target the low end-markets or cities by producing low-cost products. The competitive intensity of the market is higher in Northern and Southern parts of the US due to the large number of end-user industries propelling demand for essential oils.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. essential oils market during the forecast period:

• Demand for Aromatherapy & Other Natural Therapies

• Consumption of Essential Oils by Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment

• Demand for Men’s Grooming Products

U.S. Essential Oils Market Segmentation

This market research report on the US essential oils market includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, geography. In terms of revenue, frankincense essential oil dominated the market and reported over USD 69 million in 2020. Owing to many applications, these are one of the most commonly used necessary commodities in the United States. The orange essential oils experienced the highest demand by volume, followed by peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon, clove, and frankincense essential oil. The demand for orange essential oil is expected to reach 61-kilo tons by 2026, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 9%. Eucalyptus oil has several applications, and they are majorly used as anti-microbial, antiseptic, deodorizing, and insect repellent agents. Moreover, eucalyptus oil is majorly used in treating wounds, burns, abrasions, sores, and scrape, thereby increasing the application in the healthcare industry. Therefore, eucalyptus oils are expected to witness significant growth both in terms of value and volume.

Several end-user industries drive the demand for essential oils due to several flavors and fragrances. In terms of revenue and volume, the F&B industry held the largest market share in the US essential oils market. However, the demand for essential oils in the cosmetics & personal care industry and spa & relaxation industries are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the increasing awareness of personal care and wellness. The essential oils demand in the spa & relaxation industry is expected to witness the highest growth momentum, growing at a CAGR of over 16% between 2021 and 2023 and over 19% between 2024 and 2026. The slow momentum during the period 2021–2023 can be major because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the imposed lockdown and shutting down of spas, resorts, parlors, and salons, the demand for essential oils in the spa & relaxation industry and the cosmetics & personal care industry is growing at a slower pace.

Product

• Frankincense Essential Oils

• Lavender Essential Oils

• Peppermint Essential Oils

• Tea Tree Essential Oils

• Eucalyptus Essential Oils

• Rosemary Essential Oils

• Sandalwood

• Lemon Essential Oils

• Lemongrass Essential Oils

• Clove Essential Oils

• Thyme Essential Oils

• Orange Essential Oils

• Basil Essential Oils

• Spearmint Essential Oils

• Chamomile Essential Oils

• Other Essential Oils

End-user

• F&B Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Spa & Relaxation Industry

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

• Cleaning & Household Industry

• Others

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. essential oils market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the U.S. essential oil market during the forecast period 2021–2026?

2. Which end-user segment holds the maximum market share in the market?

3. What are the key trends in the essential oils market?

4. Which are the major players in the essential oils industry?

5. What factors are expected to drive the adoption of essential oils in the US?

