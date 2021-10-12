Ureteral Stent Market: Insights and Forecast 2021-2026: Demand and Future Scope, Industry Price, Sales Revenue

The ureteral stent market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2021–2026. The industry is growing significantly due to the growing prevalence of several ureteral obstruction disorders primarily associated with kidney stones, kidney transplantation, and tumors across the world. The rising awareness of advanced treatment modalities for ureteral obstructions and the increasing availability of several effective urinary catheters and ureteral stent devices is a major factor contributing to the market growth. The ureteral stent market witnessed a decline in Q1 of 2020 on account of the coronavirus’s eruption. Several affected countries postponed or delayed non-critical surgeries as most HCPs were deployed to tackle the pandemic. The ureteral stent procedures declined in Q1 & Q2 2020 as the number of surgical procedures estimated reduced in the short term, thereby delaying the new purchase of ureteral stent devices. Further, it is projected that the global market will witness YOY growth in the second half of the forecast period with the flattening of the COVID-19 curve and steady resumption of elective procedures.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106065

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market)."

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Boston Scientific, BD, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, and Coloplast are the key vendors in the market.

The global ureteral stent market is highly competitive with the presence of global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of conventional and latest-generation devices. These vendors have high expertise and reach in stent technology, material features, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. These companies have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on product innovation, R&D, and business expansion activities. Key players are likely to drive sales and margin growth in their business by expanding sales organization, securing additional contracts with commercial payors, maintaining technology leadership through R&D, and continuing to build clinical evidence to support the benefit of new products as well as services.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ureteral stent market during the forecast period:

• Advances in Stent Design Technology

• Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents

• High Demand for Ureteral Stents with anti-microbial Coating

Global Ureteral Stent Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, application, material, geography. The double pigtail segment accounts for the largest share as most ureteric stent commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Double pigtails, which are also referred to as double J/double pigtail (J) stent, are widely used in endourologic procedures to treat obstruction, pain, and infections for urologic procedures. Hence, the rise in endourologic procedures is expected to augur well for the segment.

The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment’s growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS). Therefore, a large patient pool and effective treatment of kidney stones are likely to aid in the segment’s growth. Furthermore, key players focus on offering innovative ureteral stent materials for treating kidney stones, which are effective in treating the disease.

In 2020, the polymer segment accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate a ureteral stent. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity. The polyurethane material has higher frictional forces during the placement and smaller side holes due to low tensile strength.

The hospitals end-user segment accounted for a 50% share of the market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals are using a ureteral stent for treating kidney stones and other obstructions. The segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation devices. Most patients with a high risk of ureteral obstruction prefer visiting hospitals for diagnosis and treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities available in major private and public hospitals.

By Product

• Double Pigtail

• Multiloop

• Single Pigtail

By Application

• Kidney Stones

• Kidney Transplantation

• Tumours

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Urologic Clinics

• Outpatient Surgical Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the ureteral stent market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the ureteral stent market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors affecting the growth of the ureteral stent market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC ureteral stent market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the ureteral stent market?

