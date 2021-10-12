Thermochromic Pigments Market Drivers and Key Players

The thermochromic market is projected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19. Owing to the pandemic scenario, several countries around the globe went into lockdown, which halted all the manufacturing and construction activities, thus creating a negative impact on various industries such as paints and coatings, plastics and polymers, and others. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, thereby restoring the growth trajectory of the market studied

– Over the medium term, increasing demand for smart packaging and rising demand from the smart textiles industry are driving the market’s growth.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112994

– On the flip side, the high cost of thermochromic inks and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hinder the market.

– The addition of stabilizers to reduce sensitivity to UV radiation is expected to provide future growth opportunities to the market.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in country such as China, India, etc.

Key Market Trends

Reversible Type to dominate the Market

– Reversible thermochromic pigments are extensively popular for their reversible color-changing property and are used for aesthetics in decorative products.

– There are generally 2 types of reversible thermochromic pigments:

– Heat-activated – These change from a colored state at room temperature to a translucent colorless state when heated, and can reveal messages or pictures beneath. They revert back to their colored state on cooling

– Cold Activated – These are colorless at room temperature and become colored or reveal a message when chilled, becoming colorless again when warmed.

– The reversible thermochromic pigments are gaining popularity as in reversible thermochromic pigments, the color change of the pigments is reversible. While, in irreversible thermochromic pigments, the color change of the pigments can happen only once, and the color is not reversible at all.

– The reversible thermochromic pigment has a higher cost in comparison with irreversible thermochromic pigment and is the leading market used in thermochromic pigment in terms of value.

– All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand of reversible thermochromic pigments over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country witnessed about 6.1% growth in its GDP during 2019, even after the trade disturbance caused due to its trade war with the United States. The economic growth rate of China in 2020 was initially expected to be moderate as compared to the previous year. However, due to the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the economic growth of China reduced to 1.90% and is expected to witness recovery at a rate of 8.20% in 2021.

– China is likely to grow at a high rate in the coming years, owing to growing awareness and advancement in the application of thermochromic pigments in the textile industry, paints, and coatings among others.

– The textile industry in China is booming with increasing investments and governmental support. The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for textile and apparel manufacturing and has invested USD 8 billion. It is expected that China’s northwest region is to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

– China is the leading producer of paints and coatings, globally. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is the home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share.

Request For Full Report >> Thermochromic Pigments Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Thermochromic Pigments Market

Tire Reinforcement Materials Market

Carbon Composites Market

High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market

Ion Exchange Membrane Market

Ion Exchange Resin Market

Low Profile Additives Market

Oxygen Scavengers Market

Phosphorescent Pigments Market

Organic Coatings Market