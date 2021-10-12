Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook

The Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Polyvinyl alcohol is used in cobinder, optical brightener, and clear sizing at the press while manufacturing paper. The paper manufacturing sector was negatively affected due to the pandemic, considering the demand drop from various paper-consuming segments like newspapers, thus the market demand also decreased. However, the increasing usage of packaging in the food industry has been significantly increased, which in turn has stimulated the demand for the polyvinyl alcohol market.

– Over the short term, increasing usage in the construction industry materials, including caulks and sealants, joint compounds like joint cement and drywall mud, redispersible powders such as grouts and mortars, and furthermore, the growing food packaging industry are expected to drive the market’s growth.

– Hazardous health effects while manufacturing of polyvinyl alcohol are hindering the market’s growth.

– Growing opportunity in the electronics sector for manufacturing devices like transistor which needs high dielectric permittivity is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Key Market Trends

Food Packaging to Dominate the Market

– In the food packaging industry, PVA is majorly used as a binding and coating agent. As a film coating agent, it is used in applications, where moisture barrier or protection properties are required.

– PVA protects the active food ingredients from moisture, oxygen, and other environmental components, while simultaneously masking their taste and odor. It allows for easy handling of finished products and facilitates ingestion and swallowing. Furthermore, the viscosity of PVA allows for the application of the PVA coating agents to tablets, capsules, and other forms to which film coatings are typically applied at relatively high solids contents.

– Emerging new demographic conditions, new customer demands, growing purchasing powers in the emerging markets, increasing emphasis on sustainable, easy-to-use packaging, and out-of-home consumption trends are expected to drive the food packaging market in the future.

– The global food packaging market was valued at about USD 305 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach about USD 406 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 5.8%, which is likely to stimulate the demand for the polyvinyl alcohol market.

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food packaging industry, while emerging economies, such as Africa, are expected to register significant growth through the forecast period.

