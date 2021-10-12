Water-borne Resins Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends

The market for water-borne resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for adhesives and sealants is a major factor driving the demand of the market studied. However, relatively higher costs as compared to other resins is likely to hinder the market.

Key Market Trends

Paints and Coatings to Dominate the Market

– Water-borne paints and coatings hold the major share in the overall paints and coatings market. The major reason for their gain over solvent-borne is their environment-friendly nature, as they are generally lower in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which degrade the environment.

– Furthermore, other properties, like low odor, more durability, and block resistance, make water-borne paints preferable than solvent-borne.

– The water-borne segment of the market studied is driven by several factors, such as increasing consumer awareness about VOC emissions and rising environmental regulations. Additionally, water-borne coatings are mostly preferred for interior and exterior doors, windows, and door frames.

– In recent times, there has been a propensity to seek coatings with low odor, usability, and water clean-up characteristics, among the end-users. Water-borne coatings meet such requirements and they also facilitate low viscosity, without the addition of low-molecular weight monomers.

– Such factors in turn are boosting the market for water borne resins in the paints & coatings market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Owing to the increasing government regulations, Asia-pacific is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period by witnessing significant growth in waterborne resins for various applications.

– Asia-Pacific is a hub for the global construction market as well as packaging industries where paints & coatings and adhesives play a key role.

– The robust demand for water-based paints and adhesives is one of the major factors driving the market studied primarily in the construction sector.

– For instance, China’s real estate sector has been growing rapidly with increased investment by the government. The growth in construction is expected to positively affect the paints & coatings market in the country.

– Also, the Indian government has been actively boosting housing construction, as it aims to provide a home to about 1.3 billion people. The country is likely to witness around ~USD 1.3 trillion of investment in housing over the next seven years and is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes in the country.

– Such factors in turn are estimated to boost the demand of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is consolidated among the limited players. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, and Huntsman International LLC, among others.

