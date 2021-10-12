Primer Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period

The Global Primer Market is projected to register a CAGR of below 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. During the pandemic scenario, the construction and automotive manufacturing activities were on a temporary halt during the lockdown to curb the spread of new COVID-19 cases, thereby had decreased the consumption of primer from these end-user industries. For instance, in 2020, global automotive production has declined by 15.8% compared to 2019. However, the demand for packaging from the food and eCommerce segment has been increased significantly during the pandemic situation, which has stimulated the demand for primers from the label and packaging printing segment.

– Over the short term, the increasing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market’s growth.

– On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding the use of primers and unfavorable conditions arising due to the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in the countries such as India, China, etc.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112944

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Segment to Dominate the Market

– Primer is extensively used in the building and construction sector. It is used as a preparatory coat on walls and other substrates, before applying the paint. In Asia-Pacific, the construction sector has been witnessing robust growth, fuelled by the increasing manufacturing and service sector infrastructure, increasing housing construction, and noticeable government spending on infrastructure building.

– Asia-Pacific region has become an attractive market for investors, owing to the presence of a number of emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in the region.

– Owing to strong economic growth, domestic companies have been expanding their business. Additionally, foreign companies have been entering these markets to take advantage of the prevailing opportunities. This has created the demand for commercial infrastructures, such as offices, production houses, buildings, warehouses, etc., leading to the increase in construction activities in these countries.

– The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States. ​

– China is in the midst of a construction mega-boom. The country has the largest building market in the world, making up 20% of all construction investment globally. The country alone is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030. ​

– In India, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in the construction development sector (townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects) from April 2000 to December 2019 stood at USD 25.37 billion, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). ​

– In 2019, the total value of new construction put in place was about USD 1365 billion in the United States and reached about USD 1430 billion in 2020, with a growth rate of about 4.5%.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction sector, and increasing furniture production in the region.

– In 2020, the Chinese construction industry was valued at about USD 1,049.2 billion and is estimated to reach about USD 1,117.4 billion by 2021, with a growth rate of about 6.5%.

– Furthermore, the total new construction in Japan was accounted for about 127.55 million square meters in 2019 and reached about 113.74 million square meters in 2020, with a decline rate of about 10.5%.

– Residential and commercial construction in India has been increasing owing to the developing service sector in the country. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, the Indian government announced an investment of about USD 27.54 billion construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. This plan includes 5,151 different smart city projects, out of which 1,638 projects have been completed as of April 2021.

– In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness strong growth in the demand for primer, owing to its largest automotive production capacity, the increasing public spending in transportation infrastructure, increasing furniture production and exports, and growth in other industries.

– According to OICA, around 25.23 million vehicles were produced in China during 2020 compared to 25.75 million vehicles that were produced in 2019, witnessing a decreasing growth rate of about 2%.

– China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 13 million a year by 2023. The electric vehicles sold in the country stood around 1.3 million for the year 2020.

Request For Full Report >> Primer Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Primer Market

Topcoat Market

Industrial Lubricants Market

Honeycomb Sandwich Panels Market

Oil and Gas Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Agriculture Drones Market

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPE-E) Market

Mobile/Portable Printers Market

Oil & Gas Pipeline Market

Saudi Arabia Women Cosmetics Market