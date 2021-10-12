Robotic Surgical Devices Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Inudstry Trends, Price & Report 2020-2024

The robotic surgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 17% during the period 2018–2024. The increased usage of robotic surgery platforms for orthopedic surgeries is likely to influence the growth of the robotic surgery devices market. These platforms are highly used for several orthopedic surgeries such as the spine, knee replacement, and joint replacement. Further, the high demand for Minimal Invasive (MI) surgical techniques is contributing to the growing recognition of robot-assisted surgeries. Therefore, the increased acceptance of robotic surgeries will directly encourage the sale of robotic surgical devices, which is expected to influence the overall growth of the market in the coming years significantly.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period:

• Growing usage of robotic platforms in orthopedic surgeries

• Development of promising investigational robotic surgical devices

• New product approvals and launches

Robotic Surgery Devices Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, application, end-users, and geography. The growing preference for MI surgical techniques and the increasing availability of advanced treatments are the key factors for the growth of the instruments and accessories segment. Further, the increase in the aging population, the presence of a large pool of patient, and the awareness of advanced robotic surgical treatment are some of the significant factors fueling the market. Vendors are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative robotic surgical instruments and accessories. The market for robotics system is growing at a healthy rate due to superior safety and efficiency offered by robotic surgical devices. However, continuous innovations and technological advancements have led to the development of several next-generation robotic surgery systems.

The growing usage of robotic surgical devices for performing surgeries such as bariatric, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, and colorectal surgeries, especially in the US, Germany, Japan, and France is a major factor for high percentage shares of the general surgeries segment. The rise of surgical robot platforms has increased the acceptance of robotic surgeries for surgical applications. For example, the Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci system is gaining prominence in the market and is widely used to perform colorectal surgeries.

The growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of prostate, uterine, lung cancers, hernia, spinal, and cardiovascular diseases are the major factors contributing to the increasing volume of robotic surgeries in hospitals. Major and renowned hospitals have started offering robotic surgeries for treating a broad range of diseases. In addition, the availability of better reimbursement policies of hospitals is significantly adding to the growth of the segment. Thus, the increased demand for robotic surgical devices from hospitals is likely to boost the robotic surgery devices market during the forecast period. ASCs are the fastest-growing segment vis-a-vis hospitals, still widely prevalent only in developed countries such as the US.

Market Segmentation by Products

• Robotic Systems

• Instruments and Accessories

Market Segmentation by Application

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Urological Surgeries

• Other Surgeries

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• ASCs

Key Vendor Analysis

The global robotic surgery devices market is highly consolidated with major players accounting for a significant share in the market. Global vendors are dominating the market, however, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants as well. Global vendors are focusing on implementing various strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and increased R&D investment to enhance their market share and presence in the market.

The study considers the present scenario of the robotic surgery devices market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the robotic surgery devices market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the robotic surgery devices market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the robotic surgery devices market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the robotic surgery devices market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the robotic surgery devices market.

