Korea Water Purifiers Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players

Increasing water contamination in conjugation with rapid industrialization is leading to unmonitored discharge of wastewater in water bodies and has driven robust growth in demand for water purifiers in South Korea. Heavy rainfall along with growing flood incidents in South Korea have resulted in the contamination of major water resources in the country. Additionally, strong growth in the industrial sector of Korea coupled with wastewater discharge leads to high levels of toxic chemical concentration in groundwater. Consequently, rising awareness regarding increasing water contamination levels together with absence of any regulatory body in Korea is forecast to boost sales of water purifiers in the country.

According to “Korea Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By Business Model (South Korea), By Sales Channel (North Korea), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025”, South Korea water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during 2016-2025, on account of deteriorating drinking water quality due to recurrent floods coupled with rapid industrial discharge in water bodies. Increasing urbanization is driving demand for clean water and water purification technologies. Consequently, rising awareness regarding water contamination as well as advanced water technologies in South Korea is anticipated to stimulate growth of water purifiers market in the country. Central region dominated South Korea water purifiers market, on the back of high COD levels and total phosphorus content in Nakdong and Geum rivers, the major sources of drinking water supply in the regions. Few of the major players involved in water purifiers market in South Korea include Woongjin Coway Co., Ltd., Tong Yang Magic Co., Ltd., Chungho Nais Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., etc., “Korea Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By Business Model (South Korea), By Sales Channel (North Korea), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025” report elaborates following aspects related to water purifiers market in South Korea:

