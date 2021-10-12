Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market Emerging Trends and Prospects 2027 with Leading Vendors:-SmartPak Equine LLC.; PetFlow; Amazon Seller Services Private Limited; Dover Saddlery, Inc

Pet care e-commerce market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 9.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the pet care e-commerce market report are BarkBox.; SmartPak Equine LLC.; PetFlow; Amazon Seller Services Private Limited; Dover Saddlery, Inc.; PetSmart Inc.; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Chewy, Inc; PETstock; Nestlé; Ancol Pet Products Limited; Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.; Champion Petfoods.; Colgate-Palmolive Company.; heristo aktiengesellschaft; Mars, Incorporated; Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. dba Petmate; Trupanion.; Freshpet.; Zoetis; among other domestic and global players.

Pet Care E-Commerce Market Scope and Market Size

Pet care e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of animal type, and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on animal type, the pet care e-commerce market is segmented into canine, feline, crawler, and others.

Pet care e-commerce market has also been segmented based on the type into pet care products, pet food, services, and others. Pet care products have been further segmented into veterinary care products, and supplies/OTC medications. Pet food has been further segmented into nutritional, and medicated. Services have been further segmented into pet grooming/boarding, and live animal purchase.

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market Country Level Analysis

Pet care e-commerce market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, animal type, and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pet care e-commerce market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pet care e-commerce market due to the prevalence of well-established e-commerce industry along with adoption of companion animals and increasing awareness regarding pet healthcare, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing levels of disposable income along with adoption of companion animals and rising preferences towards online shopping.

