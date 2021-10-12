Global Pharmacy Automation Market In-Depth Market Research and COVID-19 Trends Analysis 2027||Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc., BD, Baxter, Fullscript, McKesson Corporation, Innovation Associates

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

The market insights and analysis included in the world class Pharmacy Automation market research report are based upon SWOT analysis that businesses can believe assertively. This market study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides comprehensive explanation of market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the healthcare industry. Global Pharmacy Automation market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. The report makes businesses focus on the more important aspects of the market.

The major players covered in the report are Talyst, LLC., ARxIUM, OMNICELL, INC., Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Parata Systems, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, RxSafe, LLC., RxMedic Systems, Inc., MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc., BD, Baxter, Fullscript, McKesson Corporation, Innovation Associates, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, vitabook GmbH, UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC, Takazono Corporation, TOSHO co., Inc., Gebr. Willach GmbH, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., BIQHS, Grifols, S.A., Synergy Medical, Yuyama, APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A, JVM Europe BV, Mediwell Systems Ltd., E-SANTÉ Technology, Genesis Automation LTD, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, Best Health Solutions, myPak Solutions Pty Ltd., Mexx Engineering, Meditec Pty Ltd., FarmaTools, Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving, Deenova S.r.l., MEKAPHARM, KUKA AG, Rohmann-Automation GmbH, KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH, Technology Implementation and Management Experts (TIME), and Med Management, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the Pharmacy automation market.

For instance,

In June 2018, BD entered collaboration with Helmer Scientific, an integrated solution provider for temperature sensitive medication products with the aim of introducing a fully integrated refrigerated automated dispensing solution for pharmacies. This collaboration helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for the pharmacy automation solutions.

In February 2018, McKesson Corporation entered into collaboration with Creative Pharmacist, a U.S. based pharmacist in order to enhance the clinical program for community pharmacies. This collaboration has strengthened the company’s presence in pharmacy solutions in the U.S.

Global Pharmacy automation Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for pharmacy automation in North America region has the highest market share in global pharmacy automation market. Market leader is OMNICELL, INC. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 21%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing pharmacy automation.

In September 2017, Innovation introduced its new product PharmASSIST Light-Way storage and retrieval technology for retail pharmacy and central fill/mail order settings. This newly launched product aided in prescription order collation, pharmacy will call management, and inventory management processes in pharmacies thus its demand in the market increases leading to increased sales & revenue in future.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Development

In September 2019, Capsa healthcare launched its new and unique automated dispensing cabinet in a countertop version named NexsysADC 4T. This new product launched by the company has increased its demand in the market leading to increased sale in future.

Scope of the Global Pharmacy Automation Market

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of global pharmacy automation market is further analyzed into six notable segments which are based on basis of product, pharmacy size, pharmacy type, application, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage and inventory management. On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor.

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Pharmacy Automation market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Pharmacy Automation Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

