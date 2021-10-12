At-Home Testing Kits Market 2020 Key Ways, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities 2028||BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

The reliable At-Home Testing Kits market document makes businesses powerful whether it is large, medium or small for existing and succeeding in the market. The report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Not to mention all of the topics of this report have been thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. This business research report also provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the finest At-Home Testing Kits market research report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-at-home-testing-kits-market&kb

The major players covered in the report are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Bionime Corporation, SA Scientific, ARKRAY USA, Inc., Everlywell, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. , SelfDiagnostics OU, AdvaCare Pharma, AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd, BioSure UK, Atlas Medical UK, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biosynex, Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Atomo Diagnostics, RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD, Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc), Sterilab Services, Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc), MP BIOMEDICALS among others.

Many product developments and acquisitions are initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of at-home testing kits market.

For instance,

In June 2020, BD, a leading global medical technology company has announced that they have completed the acquisition of Straub Medical AG, a privately-held company. With this acquisition, the company will add the valuable expertise and experience of Straub Medical AG and will expand their product portfolio.

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has totally acquired Stratos Genomics officially. With this acquisition, the company will also deal with development of DNA based sequencing for diagnostics use. This has enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation of the company.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG and BD are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific at-home testing kits market and the market leaders targeting Japan and China to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The at-home testing kits market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG and BD as they are the market leaders for at-home testing kits. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the at-home testing kits market.

At-home testing kits Market Development

In August 2020, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG and its parent company PHC Holdings Corporation announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Senseonics Holdings, Inc. which is a medical technology company who are focused on development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. PHC Holdings Corporation has made an initial investment of USD 35.00 million. It will help the company to further improve their product offerings as well as leverage the huge customer base of Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Scope of the At-Home Testing Kits Market

Global at-home testing kits market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of at-home testing kits market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, diabetes, infectious diseases, glucose tests, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and other test types. On the basis of type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream, test panel, dip card and other form types. On the basis of age, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric. On the basis of sample type, the at-home testing kits market has been segmented into urine, blood, saliva and other sample types. On the basis of distribution channels, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket and online pharmacies.

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-at-home-testing-kits-market&kb

At-Home Testing Kits Market Country Level Analysis

At-home testing kits market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, test type, type, age, sample type, usage and distribution channels as referenced above.

The countries covered in at-home testing kits market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S accounted largest market share for the at-home testing kits due to strong presence of at manufacturer dealing in self-testing products for home use, Germany accounted largest market share due to increase in demand for home diagnostics by the consumers. However, Japan accounted largest market share increased health awareness among people.

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the At-Home Testing Kits market Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To understand the future outlook and prospects for At-Home Testing Kits market analysis and forecast 2021-2028.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]