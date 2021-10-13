Central And Eastern Europe Data Center Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Outlook 2020-2027

The Central and Eastern Europe data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018−2024. Equinix, Interxion, IXcellerate, Boosteroid, DEAC, and DataLine are the prominent investors/vendors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market. Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments of the IT market in Poland. The segment generated over $250 million of revenue in 2018, whereas Austria contributed over$650 million for the same year.

The growth in cloud computing to bring hyperscale investment, increased investment by colocation providers, Increased initiatives for the digital economy, and growing demand for edge data centers and increased investment in big data technology are expected to drive the datacenter investment inCEE. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in CEE in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Central and Eastern Europe data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Poland and Austria

o Russia and the Czech Republic

o Other Countries

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Central and Eastern Europe data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in CEE

3. Investment Opportunities in CEE

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

The report considers the present scenario of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

