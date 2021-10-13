China And Hong Kong Data Center Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The China and Hong Kong data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018−2024. Equinix, Apple, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Global Switch, GDS Services, and Chayoraare the prominent investors/vendors in the China and Hong Kong data center market. E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities. Global card payment service providers such as America Express, MasterCard, and Visa are expanding in China due to the increase in the consumer base to procure goods and services via mobile devices.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91504

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Increased smart cities initiatives, procurement of renewable energy resources, increase in cloud-based services and rise of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are expected to drive the datacenter investment in China and Hong Kong. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the China and Hong Kong data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in China and Hong Kong in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses China and Hong Kong data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o China

o Hong Kong

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the China and Hong Kong data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the China and Hong Kong data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the China and Hong Kong data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the China and Hong Kong data center market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in China and Hong Kong

3. Investment Opportunities in China and Hong Kong

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91504

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in China and Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the China and Hong Kong data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Portugal: Floor Coverings Market

Poland: Floor Coverings Market

Norway: Floor Coverings Market

North Macedonia: Floor Coverings Market

Netherlands: Floor Coverings Market

Montenegro: Floor Coverings Market

Malta: Floor Coverings Market

Luxembourg: Floor Coverings Market