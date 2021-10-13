India Data Center Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast till 2020-2027

The India data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018−2024. Pi Datacenters, ITI Ltd., NTT Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Global Cloud Xchange), CtrlS, and Zoho are the prominent investors/vendors in the India data center market. The growing penetration of the internet, smartphones, social media, and digital payment services is expected to increase the demand for cloud services in India. The Data Protection Bill (2018) is likely to prompt cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. The Government Cloud Initiative (MeghRaj) will increase cloud-based service offerings of government agencies. Also, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure is replacing the legacy system.

The increased adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure platforms, the increased interest to improve datacenter efficiency, and initiatives by government bodies to develop digital economy is expected to drive the datacenter investment in the Indian market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the India data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in India in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses India data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Maharashtra

o Karnataka

o Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

o Other Cities

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the India data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the India data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the India data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in India

3. Investment Opportunities in India

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in India and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

