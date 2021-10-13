Middle East Data Center Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunites and Forecast 2027

The Middle Eastdata center marketis likely togrow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018−2024.Equinix, Global Data Center, Batelco, Gulf Data Hub, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Khazna are the prominent investors/vendors in the Middle Eastdata center market. The participation of government and individual agencies has accelerated the digitization trend in the Middle East.Increasing operational business requirements are prompting enterprises to migrate from server room operations to data center services such as managed services, colocation, and hybrid infrastructure services.The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing high up-take of colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The increased government support for the digital economy in the Middle East, the growth in cloud adoption, and migration from on-premise infrastructure to colocation & managed services are expected to drive the data center investment in Middle East. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Middle East data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in the Middle Eastin terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Middle East data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o GCC Countries

o Other Countries

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Middle Eastdata center marketduring the forecast period

• Classification of the Middle East data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Middle Eastdata center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in the Middle East

3. Investment Opportunities in the Middle East

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Middle East and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

