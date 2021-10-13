Global E-learning Market | Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Development, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

E-Learning Market – Overview

The introduction of technology-enabled learning that helps organizations train human resource is driving the growth of the global e-learning market. These training modules offer continuous and effective learning at an optimal cost and provide customized course content that meets the specific requirements of end-users. The advent of cloud infrastructure, peer-to-peer problem solving, and open content creation will help to expand business opportunities for service providers in the global e-learning market. Vendors are also focusing on offering choices on the course content at competitive prices to gain the share in the global e-learning market. The exponential growth in the number of smartphone users and internet connectivity across emerging markets is driving the e-learning market in these regions. The introduction of cloud-based learning and AR/VR mobile-based learning is likely to revolutionize the e-learning market during the forecast period.

The major vendors in the global market are as following:

• Apollo Education Group Inc.

• BlackBoard Learn

• The British Council

• Oracle

• Pearson PLC

Key Vendor Analysis

The e-learning market is primarily driven by the leading vendors that occupy major market shares. Service providers are focusing on offering customized learning modules that match requirements of consumers, thereby increasing market share in the global e-learning market. The introduction of various modules of LMS, packaged content, and amplified learning courses will help the prominent players attract a wide customer base from different end-user segments. The launch of freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing and increasing investment for product development is developing new opportunities for new entrants in the global e-learning market.

E-Learning Market Segmentation

The research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by delivery mode, learning mode, type, end-user, and geography.

E-Learning Market – By Delivery Mode

Packaged content delivery mode to occupy the largest market share in the e-learning market during forecast period

The e-learning market by delivery mode is categorized into packaged content, SaaS/LMS, and others. The packaged content delivery mode dominated the e-learning market occupying over 29% of the total market share. The packaged content segment consists of e-books, videos, and simulations, which is a major part of the online learning module. These courses are available on various digital platforms that are prepared in accordance with regulations and standards. The introduction of assessments and component questions for special kind of learning content is creating the demand for packaged learning in the global e-learning market. IMS Question and Test Interoperability (QTI) are the specifications introduced to standardize the assessment in packaging and delivery of content in this market.

E-Learning Market – By Learning Model

Self-paced learning to dominate the e-learning market during the forecast period

The e-learning market by learning mode is classified into self-paced and instructor-led learning. The self-paced learning mode was the largest segment in the e-learning market accounting for over 77% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to reach $43.54 billion during the forecast period. North America captured approximately 50% of the total self-paced learning market share in 2017. Growing preference toward continuous learning and using technology to access content anytime and from anywhere are driving the growth of this segment in the global e-learning market. The growing demand for self-paced learning module from the corporate sector will create new opportunities for vendors in this market during the forecast period.

E-Learning Market – By Type

The training segment in the e-learning market to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period

The e-learning market by type is segmented into training and testing segments. The training segment dominated the e-learning market occupying close to39% of the total market share in 2017 and will reach revenue of $55.15 billion during the forecast period. The training segment functions through the interaction of the user with the courseware or LMS systems. This type of learning module includes a wide variety of audio and video content that can be streamed or stored as per the learner’s requirement. The growing demand for LMS systems from professional, governmental-related, and academic sectors is propelling the growth training segment in the global e-learning market.

The study considers the present scenario of the global e-learning market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the e-learning market provides market size and growth for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the e-learning market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of e-learning market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

