Global Secure File Transfer Market Growth, Industry, Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast 2020-2027

Secure File Transfer Market – Overview

Secure file transfer includes services such as enterprise file sync and share solutions with the focus on security, compliance, integration, and ease of use. The complexity of enterprise operational environment and the growing need for additional security to adhere to regulatory compliance are encouraging companies to opt for secure file transfer services. The introduction of cloud computing and increasing number of cyber-attacks is driving the global secure file transfer market. Major enterprises are the largest end-users of secure file transfer solutions. The development and high growth potential of SMEs in emerging and developing countries is likely to boost the demand for secure file transfer solutions in the global market. Moreover, the incorporation of technologies such as Big Data and IoT will drive the secure file transfer solutions market among large enterprise customers during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global secure file transfer market is highly competitive due to the presence of leading vendors such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, Citrix, and Blackberry. Various players are focusing on improving security, compliance, integration, and ease of use to gain a larger market share and a wide consumer base. Prominent vendors also provide a plug-in to integrate with at least one of the content management systems and e-mail systems such as Outlook, Gmail, and IBM Lotus Notes to increase the usability of these secure file solutions. Companies are aiming to improve and offer innovative security solutions that will protect end-users from cyber-attacks and data thefts.

Secure File Transfer Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by deployment model, by end-user type, by industry sector, and by geography.

Secure File Transfer Market – By Deployment Model

Hybrid solutions ensure scalability and mobility for large enterprises and SMEs

The global secure file transfer market is segmented into three major categories: on-premises solutions, cloud-based solutions, and hybrid solutions. The hybrid solutions segment is the fastest growing market segment in the secure file transfer market. This model is a combination of on-premises file transfer solutions that offer high control and scalability from cloud-based file transfer solutions. Hybrid solutions are gaining popularity in the global market due to their benefits such as disaster recovery, automatic failover for file transfers, and flexibility of operations. The introduction of regulatory compliance such as HIPPA, SOX, and GDPR is also expected to drive the growth in this segment.

Secure File Transfer Market – By End-user Type

SMEs to adopt secure file transfer solutions with added security and integration features

SMEs and large enterprises are the two major end-users in the global secure transfer market. The growth of retail, entertainment, logistics, real estate and IT sectors is increasing the dominance of SMEs in these fields. The increasing volume of data is encouraging vendors to focus on developing innovative security solutions for companies in the SME market segment. The introduction of integrated communication and collaboration platforms is likely to drive the secure file transfers solutions in this market segment.

Secure File Transfer Market – By Industry Sector

Automation and structured portals in the BFSI sector will increase its operational productivity

The global secure file transfer market is divided into six industry sector, which includes BFSI, healthcare, legal, retail, media, and entertainment, engineering and manufacturing, and others. The rise in cyber-attacks and financial frauds with the rise in complexity in business processes is driving the need for secure file transfers in the BFSI sector. The incorporation of secure file transfer solutions in the BFSI sector will bring up to 50% in their operational cost and speed up the process overcoming connection problems such as bandwidth limitations.

The study considers the present scenario of the global secure file transfer market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. The study covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The report also profiles and analyzes the leading 9 companies and 27 other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the secure file transfer market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. Comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers of secure file transfer market.

3. The latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. A complete overview of market segments and regional outlook of global secure file transfer market.

5. A detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

