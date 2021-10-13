Global Interactive Baby Monitors Market 2020-2027 | Industry Size, Trends, Share, Analysis, Forecast

The global baby monitors market is likely to cross 20,000 thousand units in terms of shipment during 2017−2023. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on baby monitors.

Major Vendors are

Dorel

Flir Lorex

Mattel

Motorola

Philips

Samsung

Summer Infant

Interactive Baby Monitors Market Key Vendor Analysis

Currently, the competitive scenario in the market is intensifying. The competition will be based solely in terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.

Interactive Baby Monitors Market Segmental Analysis

Audio only segment to lead in terms of shipment and audio and video segment to lead in terms of revenue

In terms of unit shipment, the audio only segment is going to lead the market. It will be followed by the audio and video segment. Although, the movement monitors segment witnessed the lowest market share in 2016, it is expected to witness a high traction during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the audio and video segment is expected to have the maximum share and will be followed by the movement monitors segment. Likewise, the cordless segment, which was leading the market in 2016 both in terms of revenue and shipment, is expected to decline.

Interactive Baby Monitors Market Geographical Analysis

North America to take over the leading position from Europe both in terms of revenue and APAC to take over in terms of shipment.

In 2016, Europe held the leading position both in terms of revenue and shipment. It was followed by North America in terms of revenue. However, with growing popularity of smart baby monitors and high demand in the US, the market in North America is expected to grow tremendously surpassing the European baby monitors market in terms of revenue. Also, APAC is the fastest growing market for interactive baby monitors in the world and expected to lead the market in terms of unit shipment in 2023.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved in the market, and factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

