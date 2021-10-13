Global 3D Printing Services Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Growth, Report 2020-2027

The 3D printing services market comprise services rendered by 3D printing service providers to companies in the form of rapid prototyping; 3D printed parts and components produced on 3D printers; software services such as software updates and upgrades; system maintenance contracts; training; contract research; and consulting services.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91264

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major vendors profiled in the report are:

3D Systems

Stratasys

Materialise

Proto Labs

3D Printing Services Market: Key Vendor Analysis

International players are likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players

The competitive scenario in the global market is intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as end-users expect continual innovations and upgrades.

3D Printing Services Market: Segmental Overview

Healthcare is the fastest growing segment.

The market is dominated by the extrusion segment and is witnessing increased demand from the manufacturing industry in developed countries such as the US and Germany. The extrusion segment was followed by the vat photopolymerization segment. Vat photopolymerization is one of the oldest technology used in the 3D printing services market, and the segment is witnessing growth as the demand for 3D printers is surging globally. The adoption of the advanced printing technology in the aerospace industry is growing, and the market is likely to witness the maximum contribution from the segment in 2022. The consumer products segment was followed by the aerospace and defense segment which accounted for 16.96% market share in 2016. The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the 3D printing services market during the forecast period as new innovations in 3D printing technology are making their way into various healthcare sectors.

3D Printing Services Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to be the largest market

Globally, North America is the largest market for industrial automation, and the market is growing rapidly. This is expected to drive the demand for 3D printing services in the region. Europe, which was the second largest market for 3D printing services, was led by Germany, the UK, and Italy, where 3D printer penetration is more and the sale of these devices is high. The automotive and healthcare industries are driving the demand for 3D printing services in the region. APAC and MEA are also going to witness a surge in the growth of the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Service Offerings

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1.1 Inclusions

5.1.2 Exclusions

5.2 Currency Conversion rate

5.3 Market Derivation

Globally, North America is the largest market for industrial automation, and the market is growing rapidly. This is expected to drive the demand for 3D printing services in the region. Europe, which was the second largest market for 3D printing services, was led by Germany, the UK, and Italy, where 3D printer penetration is more and the sale of these devices is high. The automotive and healthcare industries are driving the demand for 3D printing services in the region. APAC and MEA are also going to witness a surge in the growth of the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91264

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Sudan: Laundry Care Products Market

South Africa: Laundry Care Products Market

Sierra Leone: Laundry Care Products Market

Seychelles: Laundry Care Products Market

Senegal: Laundry Care Products Market

Rwanda: Laundry Care Products Market

Nigeria: Laundry Care Products Market

Niger: Laundry Care Products Market

Namibia: Laundry Care Products Market

Mozambique: Laundry Care Products Market

Morocco: Laundry Care Products Market