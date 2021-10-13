U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Analysis Industry Price 2020, Trends, Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2027

The U.S. professional cleaning services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021–2026. The U.S. professional cleaning services market is experiencing growth on account of the increased popularity of “green cleaning technology.” The use of sustainable washing agents, which include special chemicals, equipment, and techniques, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Green products contain natural solutions and cleaners, which are safe and preferred for commercial end-users. Organic ingredients in the cleaning agents are harmless with health minimal effect on the human body. Green cleaning is an effective alternative, which employs chemicals. Efforts are consistently made by vendors to promote green methods as chemicals used in conventional procedures are polluting the air, water, and land. Hence, the dependency on green products, which are made up of natural, plant-based materials, is witnessing traction, thereby driving the demand for eco-friendly professional services.

Prominent Vendors

• ABM

• Coverall

• Jan-Pro

• Jani-King International Inc.

• ServiceMaster Clean

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Green technology is expected to revolutionize the US market. The technology has become an integral part of the janitorial portfolio for major vendors, thereby offering an add-on advantage to them. The inclusion of LEED and Green Seal environmental certifications ensures the rigorous adherence of the vendor to the green status in its services and products. ABM GreenCare, BoGREEN from Bonus Building Care, Stratus Green Cleaning programs are some of the leading green services in the US professional cleaning industry. Green approaches can be prioritized for the entire business management including materials and processes carried out like paperless proposals and invoice systems. An extensive service portfolio and catering to the niche industrial and commercial demands can fetch a wide consumer base. Venturing into facilities such as aircraft, warehouses, storage facilities, factory setups, and front offices could be profitable for vendors.

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include COVID-19 solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and façade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The increased interest in “green technology” is prompting the adoption of green cleaning services in commercial and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19 is driving the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms. Therefore, hospital and medical centers are expected to pose an absolute growth of 52% during the forecast period.

With the ease of restrictions and lockdowns, the demand from gyms and fitness centers is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as the probability of cross-contamination is high in these places. Therefore, these centers are striving to maintain high standards of hygiene, thereby influencing the market growth.

A wide variety of reasons are responsible for the dominance of standard services in the US market. Floorcare services, window, restroom cleaning is carried out with conventional equipment and chemicals contributing to the growth of the segment in the US.

While the standard segment contributing over $55 billion in 2020, it is expected to lose its share on account of the increased lucrativeness of green technology during the forecast period. Moreover, increased hygiene and health awareness, pandemic outbreaks are projected to negatively influence the segment growth.

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. professional cleaning services market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

