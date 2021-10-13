Global Plant-Based Protein Market Size, Share, Industry, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global plant-based protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The growing health consciousness trend among people is expected to influence the global plant-based protein market. Millennial, especially, is highly interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, they are one of the major consumers of healthy products, including plant-based variants. Consumers are increasingly adopting these products as they offer the same taste, flavor, and nutritional value as natural sources provide. Hence, a gradual shift of consumers from animal-based products to vegan products is likely to boost the market.

Key Vendors

• Glanbia

• Danone

• Tone it up

• Orgain

• KOS

• Garden of Life

• Your Super

Insights by Vendors

The global plant-based protein market is fragmented in nature, and vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. R&D teams need to continuously analyze trends and design, develop, and manufacture new product categories with distinctive features, size, taste, and shelf life. The competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations, milk production, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, the improving global economic conditions are likely to fuel the growth, thereby increasing attractiveness for new products launches.

Plant-based Protein Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, source, application, and geography. Protein powder supplements are one of the effective ways to bolster the protein content. Several plant-based supplements contain 15–30 grams of protein that is equivalent to whey supplements. An increase in lactose intolerance, the growing awareness of plant-based cheese products, and the growth in the vegan population are propelling the growth of the plant-based protein powder market.

The demand for protein bars is not only growing among athletes, however, but the majority of the population also consumes them as an energy-boosting quick meal. The rise in the number of fitness clubs and weight management programs is boosting demand and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Ready-to-drink (RTD) is popular among health-conscious people and millennials. The fast-paced and busy lifestyle is the primary factor accelerating the growth of RTD. However, the demand can also be contributed to the fact that these beverages can replace meals and take less time in consumption.

Soy-based protein is considered to be a complete diet as it contains essential amino acids that play an important role in muscle building and can be a useful supplement for weight loss. The rapidly growing vegan population in countries such as the UK and Portugal is driving the demand for soy nutrients. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to support the growing demand with rising health awareness.

The sports nutrition segment dominates the market. The hike in demand for protein bars, energy drinks, and other supplements among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and bodybuilders is driving the demand. The growing number of endorsements for plant-based products is likely to propel growth.

The additional nutrition segment is expected to accelerate its share due to the increasing awareness of additional nutritional supplements among consumers for maintaining a healthy diet. Driven by rising disposable income, increased urbanization, growing aging population, coupled with increasing health awareness, the demand for such supplements is increasing across the world.

The study considers the present scenario of the global plant-based protein market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the plant-based protein market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the plant protein market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

